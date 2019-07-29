Ghafoor in fine form

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station
WENDOVER 2nds’ decision to put hosts FRIETH 2nds into bat first backfired as the home side put on 235-7 in their 40-overs in last Saturday’s Division 2 clash.
Strong starts from Owais Ali (35) and skipper Graham Swales (43) were backed up by a fine 71 by injury returnee Amar Ghafoor, as Frieth made steady progress towards their second largest total of the season.
In the field, Frieth made light work of bowling Wendover out for 128, subjecting them to their first defeat of the season. All six bowlers were involved in the wickets, with Tassawar Hussain the pick of the attack with 3-40.
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus
