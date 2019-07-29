Monday, 29 July 2019

Ghafoor in fine form

WENDOVER 2nds’ decision to put hosts FRIETH 2nds into bat first backfired as the home side put on 235-7 in their 40-overs in last Saturday’s Division 2 clash.

Strong starts from Owais Ali (35) and skipper Graham Swales (43) were backed up by a fine 71 by injury returnee Amar Ghafoor, as Frieth made steady progress towards their second largest total of the season.

In the field, Frieth made light work of bowling Wendover out for 128, subjecting them to their first defeat of the season. All six bowlers were involved in the wickets, with Tassawar Hussain the pick of the attack with 3-40.

