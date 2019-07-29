Mohindru’s knock not enough

THE annual visit to Shepherds Lane by FIDDLERS saw hosts HURLEY blown away by 140 runs on Sunday.

An opening partnership of 90 in 15 overs between John Hewitt and Hamza Din set the stage for a big score. With none of Hurley’s top five bowlers able to make an impression, loan player Raul Mohindru was brought on to claim the scalp of Hewitt with a return catch.

After the loss of Bhachu at 119-2, Ghazi joined Din in a 104 run partnership for the third wicket. Hurley were made to pay for dropped catches but a smart stumping by Mo Basharat off Raheem Dad saw the end of Din. Hassan Gul got one through John Gumbs in the penultimate over but the total of 282-4 looked to be more than enough to make life difficult for the Hurley batsmen.

Hurley opened their innings with the heavyweight pairing of Dave Walton and Craig Snead but soon found themselves at 19-3, with both openers and Yasir Gul back in the pavilion.

Dad and Mohindru showed some resistance with 68 in 20 overs but the game was over as a contest. Aman Ali was the only other batsman to reach double figures as Nigel Haines and Mike Salmon cleaned up the Hurley tail for 142 in 37.4 overs.

FIDDLERS

H Din, st Basharat, b Dad 106 J Hewitt, c & b Mohindru 42 G Bhachu, b Mohindru 10 U Ghazi, not out 68 J Gumbs, b Gul 17 J Dunkley, not out 0 Extras 39 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 282

Best bowling: R Mohindru 2-41.

HURLEY

C Snead, c Hewitt, b Woodworth 5 D Walton, b Dunkley 3 Y Gul, b Woodworth 5 R Dad, c Hewitt, b Haines 23 R Mohindru, b Jessup 61 A Ali, b Haines 10 H Zamman, st Hewitt, b Salmon 5 S Khan, st Hewitt, b Salmon 7 H Gul, b Salmon 0 M Farooq, b Salmon 0 M Basharat, not out 0 Extras 23 — TOTAL 142

Best bowling: M Salmon 4-20, D Woodwroth 2-24, N Haines 2-38.