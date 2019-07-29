Mohindru’s knock not enough

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
Monday, 29 July 2019
THE annual visit to Shepherds Lane by FIDDLERS saw hosts HURLEY blown away by 140 runs on Sunday.
An opening partnership of 90 in 15 overs between John Hewitt and Hamza Din set the stage for a big score. With none of Hurley’s top five bowlers able to make an impression, loan player Raul Mohindru was brought on to claim the scalp of Hewitt with a return catch.
After the loss of Bhachu at 119-2, Ghazi joined Din in a 104 run partnership for the third wicket. Hurley were made to pay for dropped catches but a smart stumping by Mo Basharat off Raheem Dad saw the end of Din. Hassan Gul got one through John Gumbs in the penultimate over but the total of 282-4 looked to be more than enough to make life difficult for the Hurley batsmen.
Hurley opened their innings with the heavyweight pairing of Dave Walton and Craig Snead but soon found themselves at 19-3, with both openers and Yasir Gul back in the pavilion.
Dad and Mohindru showed some resistance with 68 in 20 overs but the game was over as a contest. Aman Ali was the only other batsman to reach double figures as Nigel Haines and Mike Salmon cleaned up the Hurley tail for 142 in 37.4 overs.
FIDDLERS
|
H Din, st Basharat, b Dad
|
106
|
J Hewitt, c & b Mohindru
|
42
|
G Bhachu, b Mohindru
|
10
|
U Ghazi, not out
|
68
|
J Gumbs, b Gul
|
17
|
J Dunkley, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
39
|
—
|
TOTAL (4 wkts)
|
282
Best bowling: R Mohindru 2-41.
HURLEY
|
C Snead, c Hewitt, b Woodworth
|
5
|
D Walton, b Dunkley
|
3
|
Y Gul, b Woodworth
|
5
|
R Dad, c Hewitt, b Haines
|
23
|
R Mohindru, b Jessup
|
61
|
A Ali, b Haines
|
10
|
H Zamman, st Hewitt, b Salmon
|
5
|
S Khan, st Hewitt, b Salmon
|
7
|
H Gul, b Salmon
|
0
|
M Farooq, b Salmon
|
0
|
M Basharat, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
23
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
142
Best bowling: M Salmon 4-20, D Woodwroth 2-24, N Haines 2-38.
