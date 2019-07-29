Last ball boundary proves decisive

WOODCOTE had to settle for runners-up spot in the South Oxfordshire Midweek Friendly League after losing their title deciding match at MORETON on Wednesday of last week.

In a tense climax Woodcote captain Mark Pearson came in to bowl the last ball of the match with Moreton needing three runs to win. Howat played a shot on towards the short leg boundary where the ball raced between the two Woodcote fielders for four and the title went to the home side.

Earlier in the Woodcote innings a more than useful Moreton attack ripped through the top order and defeat looked likely at 40-4 before the innings was rescued by a 50 partnership between Scott Gore and Mark Pearson. Gore’s innings including two sixes and he fell just short of his half century.

After Gore’s departure only Rakesh Patel managed to put significant runs on the board and Woodcote were all out with three balls to spare, for a total which looked inadequate.

Though Moreton put on 57 for the first wicket, their run rate was restricted by tight Woodcote bowling and half-way through the innings they had scored less than half the runs needed.

With two overs to go Moreton needed 20 runs to win and they needed 12 from the final over. With batsmen to spare Howat and Squires threw caution to the wind and saw their team over the line to take the title.

Jonny Clark was the pick of the Woodcote bowlers with 2-20 in four overs and also took a fine catch to dismiss Steve Smith.