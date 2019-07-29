Twenty20 triumph for Frieth

FRIETH 2nds won their first ever trophy on Sunday as they defeated CADMORE by seven wickets at Ley Hill Cricket Club in the final of the Chilterns League Twenty20 knockout competition.

Frieth won the toss, and chose to field first. Cadmore powered to 114-3 in 13 overs, and with their expected acceleration came more wicket opportunities, as Frieth kept the pressure on, bowling Cadmore out for 160 in the 20th over.

Frieth started slow and steady in their chase, getting to 78-3 in 10 overs. Having absorbed the run-rate pressure, middle order batsmen Sharaf Ali (42 not out) and Khuram Hussain (38 not out) set about the second half of the chase, and saw Frieth home in the 19th over.

Speaking after the match Frieth captain Shuayb Karim said: “It was a close game, and it was only the team spirit that saw us pull together with both bat and ball to get across the line.

“There was a little bit of concern as the run rate slipped away from us during the middle overs, but we knew that we had the ability within our team to achieve the target. We’re all delighted!”