Maqbool in seventh heaven as side climb league table

HURLEY slipped further into the Premiership 1 relegation mire with a 140 run defeat at home to MONKS RISBOROUGH last Saturday.

The hosts undoing in their run chase saw them slip from 61-2 to 101 all out in just 11 overs including a hat-trick to Iqbal.

Hurley won the toss after heavy morning rain, but the wicket was dry and the outfield firm. Monks started circumspectly adding 36 in 10 overs before Mandeep had Ul-Haq holing out to cover with his fourth ball.

The visitors built a solid base adding 34 for the second wicket as M Amjad moved through the gears. Hurley gave too much width and were punished. Ridgeway had H Amjad edging to keeper Double who deflected the ball to slip where Clive Williams held the catch.

Monks moved to 119-2 from 28 overs before lift-off from Umar and a withering 68 from Raja took the visitors out of sight. Ravi Singh cut the visitors short of a huge total as they were bowled out for 241 in 43 overs.

Kelvin Baillie was bowled by one that nipped back and Clive Williams spooned to mid-wicket leaving Hurley at 18-2. Mandeep and Ravi added 43 with Mandeep hitting the ball sweetly and giving Hurley some hope of success. Ravi spilled to gully with the score on 61 as Iqbal replaced Butt and produced figures of two overs 5-5. Phil Ridgeway hit 21, but it was another humiliating defeat for Hurley who surrendered seven wickets in 11 overs for 40 runs.

MONKS RISBOROUGH

S Ul-Haq, c Baillie, b Mandeep 17 M Amjad, c Cole, b Langlands 65 H Amjad, c C Williams, b Ridgeway 5 A Umar, lbw, b Ravi 47 A Mahmood, run out 8 S Raza, lbw, b Mandeep 68 B Khan, c Baillie, b Ravi 1 F Butt, b Ravi 1 M Yasir, b Mandeep 13 W Raja, c Baillie, b Ravi 1 J Iqbal, not out 0 Extras 15 — TOTAL 241

Best bowling: R Singh 4-34, S Mandeep 3-62.

HURLEY

K Baillie, b Raja 1 C Wiliams, c Butt, b Raja 8 M Singh, c M Ajad, b Raja 45 R Singh, c Umar, b Raja 11 J Cole, b Butt 5 P Ridgeway, not out 21 G Double, c M Amjad, b Iqbal 4 A Singh, c H Amjad, b Iqbal 0 J Singh, b Iqbal 0 J Langlands, c Yasir, b Iqbal 4 A Williams, st M Amjad, b Iqbal 0 Extras 2 — TOTAL 101

Best bowling: J Iqbal 5-5, W Raja 4-4.

HARPSDEN 2nds remain top of Premiership 2 after running out winners by six wickets at home to WIDMER END ST MARGARETS.

The visitors, having lost the toss and being put into bat first, were bowled out for 128 with Rod Birkett and Shazad Gulfraz taking 4-10 and 4-38 respectively.

In reply Toby Stevens top scored with 46 as the hosts reached their target of 132-4 off 28.4 overs.

Elsewhere in the division FRIETH maintained their push for the title as they ran out 149 run winners at EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD.

Frieth were put into bat, and, after a wobble at the top of the order, pulled things together to score 219-9 in their allotted overs. Runs flowed from the middle order but it was Ramzan Ghafoor who anchored the innings with 90, before he was caught and bowled by Matt Howarth.

With the ball in hand, Frieth tore into the host’s line-up, and limited them to only two double-figure scores. Ahsan Maqbool was the star of the show, achieving figures of 7-27 in just eight-overs, with Sufiyan Hussain and Alex McKenzie chipping in with two and one wickets respectively. Frieth’s victory pushed them into second place in the table.

In Division 2 HURLEY 2nds drew at PHOENIX OLD BOYS’ Barn Meadow in Amersham.

On winning the toss Steve Taylor made the decision to bowl first on a wet pitch. Hurley opened the attack with Scott Taylor and Anaan Mahmood.

It was Taylor who picked up the first wicket by way of a thin edge from Josh Woodland to give keeper Mike Walton his 800th dismissal in a Hurley shirt.

Batting was not easy with the ball varying from shooting low to rearing off a length. The score of 7-1 became 25-2 when Sturgess played all round an in-swinger from Mahmood.

Mahmood was unlucky not to claim the wicket of Mawer with the next, identical, delivery which cannoned into the pads but adjudged not out.

Mawer’s reprieve only lasted until the next over when he drove Taylor in the air to Dave Walton at mid-on. Luke Woodland was forced to retire hurt after receiving a blow to the head from a Taylor delivery which reared off a length.

Aman Singh and Manesh Kumar threw caution to the wind and both were lucky to survive early on with a stumping not given and a catch going down.

The off-side field became redundant as the pair proceeded to launch almost every delivery over cow corner.

Skipper Steve Taylor came in for some brutal punishment before having his revenge as Singh holed out to Scott Taylor on the boundary. Kumar also fell to a catch, this time by Steve Taylor off Dad.

Another 23 runs were added for the last two wickets before Scott returned to take the final wicket of Ed Stanborough, skying back to the bowler. As the pitch dried out it became even more hazardous to bat on with the ball deviating in line and height in an alarming fashion. The opening pair of Mike Walton and Mike Cole had managed 17 in five overs before a full toss from Lally trapped Cole in front.

From 17-1 Hurley collapsed to 27-4 as Yasir Gul, Liam Cole and Raheem Dad all fell to Singh. Jono Patrick joined Walton in a stand of 34 in 20 overs for the fifth wicket. The loss of Patrick, bowled Stanborough, precipitated a collapse to 62-7.

When Mahmood joined Walton with 19 overs still to play, the game looked over for the visitors, but the pair stood resolute as Phoenix tried all their bowlers in an attempt to force a result.

Mahmood and Walton added an unbeaten 53 for the eighth wicket to gain a batting point for the visitors with Walton carrying his bat for the second week in succession.

PHOENIX OLD BOYS

J Woodland, c Walton, b Sc Taylor 1 L Woodland, c Patrick, b Sc Taylor 39 D Sturgess, b Mahmood 0 T Mawer, c Walton, b Sc Taylor 5 S Young, c Sc Taylor, b Mahmood 7 A Singh, c Sc Taylor, b St Taylor 46 M Kumar, c St Taylor, b Dad 70 O Khan, b Dad 0 K Lally, not out 15 E Stanborough, c & b Sc Taylor 11 Extras 20 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 214

Best bowling: Sc Taylor 4-40, R Dad 2-25, A Mahmood 2-26.

HURLEY 2nds

M Walton, not out 38 M Cole, lbw, b Lally 9 Y Gul, c Lally, b Singh 8 R Dad, b Singh 0 L Cole, b Singh 0 J Patrick, b Stanborough 21 Sc Taylor, c Woodland, b Stanborough 0 H Gul, b Kumar 0 A Mahmood, not out 14 Extras 25 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 115

Best bowling: A Singh 3-23, E Stanborough 2-13.