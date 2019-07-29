Walsh’s knock helps hosts knock Shinfield off top spot

BASEMENT side GORING pulled off a surprise victory last Saturday as they knocked SHINFIELD off the top of the table after beating them by five wickets.

Batting first the visitors were bowled out for 142 before Goring put on 148-5 to secure victory with Chris Walsh top scoring with 54. The result moved Goring up two places in the league to eighth place.

Elsewhere in the division WOODCOTE’S clash with MORTIMER WEST END was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds kept their Division 1 promotion hopes alive with an impressive seven-wicket win at WEST READING 2nds.

U14 opening bowler James Watts bowled a fine opening spell which accounted for Adnan Raja and Ghalib Hussain, only for Usman Ali and Amaar Raja to rebuild effectively.

U15 Australian leg spinner Grace Jones (2-45) dismissed the latter and went on to finish her stint in England with 28 Peppard Stoke Row wickets. Watts (4-28) returned to produce another fine spell at the death, and despite Ali making 83, West Reading were bowled out for 180 on a good Reading University track.

Hugh Asquith and Andy Watts gave the visitors a solid base in their run chase, and with Nick Sedgwick also contributing until being caught behind via a series of deflections, the away side were in control.

They ruthlessly closed the game out, with the experienced Gerry Bacon (55 not out) and Matt Vines showing their class and timing of an innings to lead third-placed Peppard Stoke Row to 184-3 with 16 balls to spare.

In Division 2 CHECKENDON 2nds had a winning draw at MORTIMER WEST END 2nds in a match that was reduced to 40 overs a side due to a late start in order for the pitch to dry out.

Batting first Checkendon put on 191-5 with Vikas Sharma top scoring with 51 not out. In reply Mortimer closed their allotted overs on 185-7.

Elsewhere in the division PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds clash with WELFORD PARK 2nds was cancelled due to the previous night’s rain making the outfield unplayable.