Bradbury’s century not enough as league leaders held to draw

WARGRAVE slipped to eighth place in Division 1 after going down to an 88 run defeat at GERRARDS CROSS last Saturday.

Batting first the home side put on 224-8 with Chris Marrow hitting an unbeaten 120. In reply Wargrave were bowled out for 136 with Mandip Shoi top scoring with 46 and Michael Holder chipping in with 39 for the visitors.

KIDMORE END were held to a draw at home against CHESHAM 2nds in their Division 2A clash.

Early morning rain following the previous night’s downpours had put the game in jeopardy, but the tireless work of the groundsman ensured the match went ahead.

Since the wicket was drying, the surface was dry but underneath the ground was soft, which meant the wicket was slow, and free scoring was hard to come by.

The Kidmore innings started poorly, losing a wicket in the first over, the batsman caught at cover due to being through his shot too soon, which was testimony and warning to everyone playing.

The Kidmore innings ground along against a battery of medium paced bowling with even the free scoring Leonard becalmed.

Leonard and Leach put on 58 for the third wicket, both players scoring well below their normal rates. It was a display of determination, the only player to score easily all afternoon was Ul Wahab who flicked, hit and swept his way to 44 from 38 balls.

When Leonard fell for 61 from 121 balls the score was 163-6 with just 10 overs to go in the innings. As Kidmore tried to get the score up to 200, wickets fell with regularity, as batsmen found it hard to attack the leg spin of Royals whilst most of the fielders remained on the boundary.

Royals picked up five wickets due to players having to attack excessively. The only batsmen to do so successfully was the languid James Walker who scored 18 valuable runs, including a six struck into the nearby car park as Kidmore End finished 195 all out in the 52nd over.

Kidmore’s defence of the total started well. Runs were hard to come by for the Chesham openers and Walker, Azhar Udeen and James Frost were at their parsimonious best.

It was Frost who benefited from this accurate start as he picked up three wickets for a meagre 17 runs, Udeen was equally accurate at the other end.

The partnership which saved the game for Chesham developed as O’Donovan and Hughes-D’Aeth put on 89 for the fourth wicket. This was a slow stand and it held up Kidmore’s wicket advance, whilst eking Chesham closer to the total.

Ul Wahab then struck with his seamers as he took 4-32. Swart also picked up a wicket and Kidmore had Chesham eight wickets down, but were unable to take the remaining two in the dying overs of the game as they fought hard for victory. HENLEY 2nds remain top of Division 2B despite being held to a draw at home against READING.

Batting first Henley put on 282-6 with Monty Bradbury top scoring with 111 while Jonny Connell hit 77.

In reply Reading held on to claim the draw on 194-9 with both Paul McCraw and Jonathan Trist taking three wickets each for the home side.

In Division 4A WARGRAVE 2nds ran out winners by five wickets at home to NEWBURY.

Batting first the visitors put on 197-9 with Tom Walker taking 4-85 for the hosts. In reply Wargrave hit 202-5 to triumph with Oliver Newton top scoring with 59 not out and Will Allum chipping in with 55. HENLEY 3rds ran out 75 run winners in their home Division 5B clash with EVERSLEY 2nds at Nettlebed.

The home side won the toss and chose to bat and got off to a lightning start with both Saqib (57) and Hilditch (28) playing superbly to score a 98 run partnership in the first 17 overs.

A mini collapse of four quick wickets brought Thomas (24) and Jordan (20) to the crease who rebuilt the innings. Another fine innings from Lubbock (50), ably supported by Wickramaratna (17), took Henley to a respectable 225 all out from 51.1 overs.

In response, Henley started well with Taylor bowling a tight opening spell, taking two wickets. Coming on first change, the ever reliable Chappell produced an outstanding spell to take three further wickets, as well as directing an incredible deflection on to the stumps to run out the non striker, leaving Eversley 93-7.

Turning to spin in search of the final wickets, Wickramaratna and Hester provided the telling blows, ensuring a Henley win.

In Division 7A KIDMORE END 2nds went down to a four wicket defeat at SLOUGH 5ths.

Skipper Mark New lost the toss and Kidmore were asked to bat first. The innings was headed up by New and Callum Driscoll and having weathered the opening Slough salvos Driscoll was undone by a slower ball and looped a return catch to Slough captain Sajjad Hussain.

Kidmore’s best partnership of the innings then took place between the evergreen Umer Farooqi and the skipper as they put on 64 runs for the second wicket until New was run out for a well made 47.

Farooqi was the next batsman out for 48 being clean bowled. Thereafter the Kidmore innings stuttered along with Rory Elliott hitting 23. It took an injection of a quickfire 21 for AJ Raina along with a dogged 18 not out from Alex Houghton as Kidmore were dismissed for 189.

Slough’s reply started slowly against a good opening few overs from youngsters Rory Elliott and Nathan Ruegg and Kidmore created a couple of chances which they were unable to hold onto.

Ruegg got the first breakthrough as he bowled opener Adrian Speakman for 19. As with the Kidmore innings the Slough second wicket partnership swung the game in favour of the home team on a pitch which had become flat and good for batting as Kashif Hasmi and Sajjad Hussain scored 64 and 67 respectively.

For Kidmore Umer Farooqui was the pick of the bowlers with 4-48 as Slough ran out winners.

Elsewhere in the division league leaders WARGRAVE 3rds beat WOKINGHAM 4ths by seven wickets.

Batting first Wokingham were bowled out for 86 runs with Alex Hands taking 5-21 and Emma Walker 3-8. In reply Wargrave eased to 89-3 to win the match with Jamie Ethrington top scoring with 53.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds forfeited their match against MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 4ths while WARGRAVE 4ths clash with SONNING 3rds was cancelled.