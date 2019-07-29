Hogan-Keogh wraps up victory to extend lead over title rivals

LEAGUE leaders HARPSDEN got back to winning ways as they won their top-of-the-table clash at second placed HOLMER GREEN by 14 runs last Saturday.

Visiting skipper Ben Hancock lost the toss and Harpsden were put in to bat on a pitch that would prove to offer more than a little assistance for the bowlers.

The innings got off to the worst possible start with Blake Hogan-Keogh falling in the first over. Jack Brown and Adam Birkett rebuilt slowly until Brown fell with the score at 38-2.

Duncan Verry began to build a partnership with Adam Birkett until he too fell for 11 to Iqbal, the off spinner finding some considerable turn on a deteriorating deck. Adam . Birkett followed soon after for a gritty 32 from 79 balls and this seemed to spark the Harpsden collapse, with the score turning from 62-3 to 86-8 within 10 overs.

Hopes of reaching a passable total were left to the pair of Micky Malloy and Ed Birkett as the home side attempted to close in for the kill. Both batsmen determined the nature of the pitch and decided that attack was the best form of defence. Ed Birkett in particular led the rearguard with 39 from 35 balls and Harpsden closed their innings at a meagre 136 all out.

In response Holmer Green also lost an early wicket, Iqbal falling for 10 to Brown. The off spinner made full use of the old ball and took each of the first four wickets to fall with Little, Gumb and Foster departing for single figures.

Weerakoon and Harris then developed a partnership which looked to put the game to bed for Holmer Green until two quickfire run outs by Ed Birkett and Stefan Franklin left the home side at 101-7.

The game entered the final seven overs with Harpsden needing to take the remaining three wickets and the home side chasing 36 runs for the win. The tension built due to some tight bowling from Hogan-Keogh and Franklin and the pressure eventually told on the remaining Holmer Green batsmen. Hogan-Keogh took the final wicket with just eight balls remaining in the match to bowl out Holmer Green for 122. Brown finished with figures of 4-25 for the visitors.

PENN AND TYLERS GREEN sought to exploit some residual dampness in the CHECKENDON pitch by bowling first. However, the high quality strokeplay of Manpreet Singh, whose 118 took only 92 balls with four sixes and 16 fours, put the home side in control.

Legspinner Jon Cockcroft kept the visitors in the game. His spell of 5-39 in 12 overs put him head and shoulders above his team mates, especially in view of the number of catches dropped. Penn and Tylers Green pursued their target of 219 to win right to the end despite being 114-6 at one stage.

Simon Tattersall’s 48 was followed by a 70 run seventh wicket stand between Gavin Waite and Toby Redford which brought them to a position of needing only 36 off the last eight overs.

However, Manpreet then returned to haunt them by taking three wickets with his deceptive off breaks as the visiting team collapsed to 191 all out in 39.4 overs.

CHECKENDON

M Singh, c Francis, b Waite 118 J A-Hood, c Demary, b Radford 22 M Heslop, lbw, b Cockcroft 3 J Warren, c Mason, b Cockcroft 16 A Tyagi, b Cockcroft 1 V Guntake, c Tattersall, b Cockcroft 2 S Arrowsmith, b Cockcroft 0 V Chib, lbw, b Waite 9 R Adigantla, not out 23 R Twiari, c Cockcroft, b Khaliq 2 A Breakspear, not out 3 Extras 19 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 218

Best bowling: Cockcroft 5-39.

PENN AND TYLERS GREEN

C Mason, c Heslop, b Breakspear 4 C Yates, lbw, b Chib 19 J Cockcroft, c Heslop, b Tyagi 8 S Tattersall, c Tyagi, b Tiwari 48 J Wilson, b Chib 0 A Francis, c A-Hood, b Twiari 14 G Waite, c & b Singh 44 T Radford, c Chib, b Singh 32 K Christopherson, lbw, b Chib 0 T Demary, c Heslop, b Singh 2 A Khaliq, not out 0 Extras 20 — TOTAL 191

Best bowling: Singh 3-18, Chib 3-32.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW’S home match against WEST READING was cancelled due to a rain affected pitch.