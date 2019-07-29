Rowe in fine form as side opens gap at top of table

LAST Saturday proved to be a good day for HENLEY as they kept up their winning ways at TRING PARK, opening up a 27 point gap at the top of Division 1 of the Home Counties Premier League as second placed Datchet stumbled to defeat at Aston Rowant.

Despite the adverse weather of the previous day, playing conditions were nigh on perfect at a breezy Tring which made for an on-time start, Henley winning the toss and inviting their hosts to bat on a wicket which had something to offer the visiting seamers and was challenging to the Tring batsmen.

It was little surprise that five Tring batsmen fell to slip catches, two to Tom Nugent and three to Henley skipper, Mike Roberts, who also added a run out assist to his tally but injured his left hand attempting another catch which would later compromise his ability to bat.

Within the first half-hour Tring opener Woodland and his replacement Payne were wending their way back to the pavilion as Andy Rishton struck in quick succession. Burrell and MacDonald tried to rebuild but Tom Scriven, who had replaced Nugent from the Pavilion End, struck twice to remove the pair to make it 67-4 off 23 overs.

Once again, as with Aston Rowant the previous week, Henley had gained the upper hand and proceeded to exert a vice-like grip on the game which they never relinquished. By lunch, Rishton had bagged his third victim, Clark, courtesy of a catch low down by Mike Williams at short mid-wicket to make it 78-5 at lunch.

Post lunch Scriven switched to the Town End with immediate results as Tring skipper Shelvin Gumbs perished, shortly followed by Criddle whose tame push into the covers was the cue for a bullet-like return by Roberts, wicket-keeper Jack Davies doing the rest. Euan Woods got in on the act to remove Hill and Choudhry in quick succession and Tring were teetering on the brink at 85-9.

Sheridan Gumbs, younger sibling of his captain, and Simon Stanway, in the side for his bowling, showed what could be achieved, putting on Tring’s largest partnership of the day (34) until Scriven returned to see off Stanway, caught behind.

There was way sense of inevitably about the Henley reply as Tring took the field looking somewhat demoralised. Roberts retired hurt at the end of the first over, but Matt Rowe is an evermore imposing figure at the top of the Henley batting order and with Davies playing a supporting role, Henley had 79 on the board when Davies went for his first angry shot of the day and was caught at mid-on. Davies’ replacement, Richard Morris, complimented the increasingly aggressive Rowe who might have carried his bat to the end had be not holed out at deep mid-wicket aiming for a maximum that would have tied the scores.

As last week, so this, Scriven closed the game out, this time with a four to bring down the curtain on a job well done in every department. What had taken Tring 55.3 overs to build had been knocked down in just 28.2 overs.

Henley made a significant step forward in the quest for a third successive championship and with three timed games to come before the final group of four 50 over games, they will be hard to catch and overhaul on this form.