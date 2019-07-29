Skipper’s five-wicket haul helps maintain winning run

BERKSHIRE have reached the half-way stage of their Western Division fixtures with a 100-per-cent record.

Following on from their full house last year, they made it three wins out of three this season by defeating CHESHIRE by 148 runs at Finchampstead.

The defending title holders were dismissed for scores of 275 and 229 — due in no small measure to some excellent spin bowling from Cheshire at a ground renowned for its big scores — but produced two outstanding bowling performances themselves, shooting out the visitors for just 89 in the first innings and then for 267.

Having set Cheshire an impossible 416 to win, Berkshire found the opposition a much tougher nut to crack on the final day with the northerners showing no intention of going down without a fight.

Their resistance was led by Robert Sehmi who made 76 after spending more than two and a half hours at the crease.

His brave innings ended in the final over before lunch when he was trapped lbw by Tom Nugent, who then clean bowled Simon Normanton with the very next ball to leave Cheshire 186-7.

Nugent followed up with two more dismissals in the after session and nine wickets were down for 200. And with the temperature rising, Berkshire were hoping to finish the game off quickly.

However, David Wainwright, in particular, and last-man Michael Finan kept their cool and made Berkshire sweat for an hour.

Wainwright finished unbeaten on 59, while debutant Finan fell lbw to Chris Peploe for 22s, the pair adding 67 for the last wicket.

Nugent finished with figures of 5-41 off 16 overs and Peploe 3-61 from 36.4.

Henley paceman Nugent was captaining the side in place of James Morris, who had cracked a bone in his right hand during net practice on Sunday. It led to James switching roles with the original 12th man, Henley bowler Harry Jordan.

Berkshire were also without Dan Lincoln on the final day after he had been a late addition to the Middlesex squad for their Vitality Blast game with Surrey at the Kia Oval on Tuesday evening.

It was his first time with the senior side, although the Finchampstead skipper is a regular in their 2nd XI and had crashed 118 off 50 balls in a Twenty20 game last week.

Berkshire’s next match is another championship fixture, away to Shropshire on August 4-6.