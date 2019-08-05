Batting collapse proves costly in derby day defeat

THE annual local derby clash between hosts HURLEY and CRAZIES HILL AND COCKPOLE GREEN saw the Shepherds Lane side blown away in quick time on Sunday.

In a 35 overs per side match, Hurley chose to bat first on winning the toss. Openers Clive Williams and Pat Hinnell made steady progress against some testing bowling from Ollie Tett and Tom Margrie, posting 43 for the first wicket in 14 overs.

Williams was the first to depart, chipping Margrie to Elliott Seward in the covers. Yasir Gul could only manage half a dozen runs before edging behind off Seward.

The middle order disappeared without trace as Hurley subsided to 78-7 inside 24 overs.

It was only due to an entertaining knock of 33 from Hamza Zamman and 10 from Sher Khan that enabled the hosts to post any sort of target, bowled out for 124 in the 33rd over.

The visitors’ reply started in blistering fashion with Ralls and Tom Tett taking 37 from the first five overs for the loss of Ralls who fell to a fine catch in the deep by Zamman off Mo Basharat.

The next over saw Dave Walton clean bowl Tom Tett to give Hurley some hope but Ollie Tett and Seb Reynolds made light work of knocking off the required runs inside 15 overs.

HURLEY

C Williams, c Seward, b Margrie 24 P Hinnell, c Tett, b Reynolds 19 Y Gul, c Simpson, b Seward 6 J Badh, c Montgomerie, b Seward 4 C Snead, b Reynolds 0 D Walton, run out 1 H Zamman, not out 33 A Ali, c & b Berkeley 4 S Khan, c Ralls, b Berkeley 10 M Basharat, c Montgomerie, b Allen 1 H Gul, c Reynolds, b Seward 0 Extras 22 — TOTAL 124

Best bowling: E Seward 3-10, B Berkeley 2-14, S Reynodls 2-21.

CRAZIES HILL AND COCKPOLE GREEN