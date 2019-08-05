Woodcote secure cup final date

WOODCOTE were back to their best as they brushed aside their local rivals, GORING, to advance to the semi-final of the South Oxon League Cup on Wednesday of last week.

Visitors Goring put up a good performance but they had the misfortune to come up against a team smarting from being pipped to the title a week earlier.

Jonny Clark signalled his intentions from the start of the innings and treated the Goring attack with utter disdain as he reached his half-century.

Steve Henderson, Simon Fuller and Mark Pearson also had only attack in mind. Debutant, Josh Blake was a little more measured, but his 35 not out revealed a talent which Woodcote hope will be put to good use for the rest of the season.

The experienced Andy Benning and Ollie Carrier got Goring off to a good start but once they were out the result became inevitable. James Worsfold was back to his best with his 5-19 and he was aided by two stumpings from Josh Blake while Steve Henderson bowled with accuracy for his three wickets.

WOODCOTE

J Clark, c Whittaker, b Sharma 52 S Henderson, b Benning 11 M Pearson, c Sharma, b Martin 21 S Fuller, run out 18 J Blake, not out 35 R Van Heerden, b Benning 6 P Heath, not out 4 Extras 16 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 154

Best bowling: A Benning 2-20.

GORING

A Benning, b Henderson 24 O Carrier, b Patel 30 P Banerjee, b Henderson 15 M McGee, st Blake, b Worsfold 12 A Baxter, b Henderson 2 N Kulkarni, b Worsfold 12 M Whittaker, b Worsfold 2 K Sharma, b Worsfold 0 D Martin, st —, b Worsfold 2 R McNeill, not out 1 AN Other, not out 0 Extras 19 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 119

Best bowling: J Worsfold 5-19, S Henderson 3-13.