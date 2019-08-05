Monday, 05 August 2019

Woodcote secure cup final date

WOODCOTE were back to their best as they brushed aside their local rivals, GORING, to advance to the semi-final of the South Oxon League Cup on Wednesday of last week.

Visitors Goring put up a good performance but they had the misfortune to come up against a team smarting from being pipped to the title a week earlier.

Jonny Clark signalled his intentions from the start of the innings and treated the Goring attack with utter disdain as he reached his half-century.

Steve Henderson, Simon Fuller and Mark Pearson also had only attack in mind. Debutant, Josh Blake was a little more measured, but his 35 not out revealed a talent which Woodcote hope will be put to good use for the rest of the season.

The experienced Andy Benning and Ollie Carrier got Goring off to a good start but once they were out the result became inevitable. James Worsfold was back to his best with his 5-19 and he was aided by two stumpings from Josh Blake while Steve Henderson bowled with accuracy for his three wickets.

WOODCOTE

J Clark, c Whittaker, b Sharma

52

S Henderson, b Benning

11

M Pearson, c Sharma, b Martin

21

S Fuller, run out

18

J Blake, not out

35

R Van Heerden, b Benning

6

P Heath, not out

4

Extras

16

TOTAL (5 wkts)

154

Best bowling: A Benning 2-20.

GORING

A Benning, b Henderson

24

O Carrier, b Patel

30

P Banerjee, b Henderson

15

M McGee, st Blake, b Worsfold

12

A Baxter, b Henderson

2

N Kulkarni, b Worsfold

12

M Whittaker, b Worsfold

2

K Sharma, b Worsfold

0

D Martin, st —, b Worsfold

2

R McNeill, not out

1

AN Other, not out

0

Extras

19

TOTAL (9 wkts)

119

Best bowling: J Worsfold 5-19, S Henderson 3-13.

