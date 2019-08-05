Woodcote secure cup final date

REFURBISHMENT of the stage and main hall at ... [more]
Monday, 05 August 2019
WOODCOTE were back to their best as they brushed aside their local rivals, GORING, to advance to the semi-final of the South Oxon League Cup on Wednesday of last week.
Visitors Goring put up a good performance but they had the misfortune to come up against a team smarting from being pipped to the title a week earlier.
Jonny Clark signalled his intentions from the start of the innings and treated the Goring attack with utter disdain as he reached his half-century.
Steve Henderson, Simon Fuller and Mark Pearson also had only attack in mind. Debutant, Josh Blake was a little more measured, but his 35 not out revealed a talent which Woodcote hope will be put to good use for the rest of the season.
The experienced Andy Benning and Ollie Carrier got Goring off to a good start but once they were out the result became inevitable. James Worsfold was back to his best with his 5-19 and he was aided by two stumpings from Josh Blake while Steve Henderson bowled with accuracy for his three wickets.
WOODCOTE
|
J Clark, c Whittaker, b Sharma
|
52
|
S Henderson, b Benning
|
11
|
M Pearson, c Sharma, b Martin
|
21
|
S Fuller, run out
|
18
|
J Blake, not out
|
35
|
R Van Heerden, b Benning
|
6
|
P Heath, not out
|
4
|
Extras
|
16
|
—
|
TOTAL (5 wkts)
|
154
Best bowling: A Benning 2-20.
GORING
|
A Benning, b Henderson
|
24
|
O Carrier, b Patel
|
30
|
P Banerjee, b Henderson
|
15
|
M McGee, st Blake, b Worsfold
|
12
|
A Baxter, b Henderson
|
2
|
N Kulkarni, b Worsfold
|
12
|
M Whittaker, b Worsfold
|
2
|
K Sharma, b Worsfold
|
0
|
D Martin, st —, b Worsfold
|
2
|
R McNeill, not out
|
1
|
AN Other, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
19
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
119
Best bowling: J Worsfold 5-19, S Henderson 3-13.
05 August 2019
