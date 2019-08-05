Checkendon have mixed fortunes on tour

CHECKENDON began their longstanding tour fixture at ROTTINGDEAN with an impressive display in the field which reduced the home side to 77-7 on Wednesday of last week. Tony Breakspear was the pick of the bowlers taking 2-13 in eight overs.

Youngster Dan Brewer and the more experienced Tim Devitt then put on 95 ensuring a more respectable 172-8 from the allotted 40 overs.

In reply openers John Acland-Hood and Jim Warren both scored half centuries in a partnership of 116 which put Checkendon in a strong position.

Three wickets for Bob Stoner caused a brief alarm which was allayed by the high class batting of Nick Townson whose undefeated 21 took Checkendon to victory by five wickets with 3.3 overs to spare.

ROTTINGDEAN

C Bettsworth, c Arrowsmith, b Breakspear 12 T Gilbert, c Arrowsmith, b Breakspear 5 S Comber, lbw, b Patel 17 D Brewer, st Warren, b Podolski 50 G Titlow, b Townson 1 R Stoner, b Patel 0 G Deverill, run out 2 J Cox, b Arrowsmith 2 T Devitt, not out 62 G Harris, not out 0 Extras 21 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 172

CHECKENDON

J Acland-Hood, c & b Coomber 51 J Warren, retired 50 S Powers, b Stoner 15 J Barnes, c Bettsworth, b Stoner 8 M Heslop, c Coomber, b Stoner 0 S Arrowsmith, c Bettsworth, b Brewer 0 N Townson, not out 21 D Patel, not out 0 Extras 30 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 175

Best bowling: Stoner 3-10.

Record high temperatures led to CHECKENDON’S tour game at NEWICK being reduced to 20 overs per side on Thursday of last week.

The home side lost three early wickets thanks mainly to the occasional offspin of John Acland-Hood but recovered due to the powerful hitting of first teamer Scott Warren who retired after reaching his century.

Set 170 to win the tourists lost a wicket to their first ball and were indebted to Matt Heslop’s stay with 43 and the knock of Seb Powers which brought them back into the game.

Ultimately the task proved beyond them as they finished 18 runs adrift.

NEWICK

C Patel, lbw, b Acland-Hood 0 G Waylett, c Bettsworth, b A-Hood 1 J Essex, run out 2 M Sawyer, b Heslop 30 S Warren, retired 105 N Geddie, b Warren 6 T Pike, c Powers, b M Wickens 8 J Coppard, not out 4 H Deacon, not out 0 Extras 13 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 169

Best bowling: J Acland-Hood 2-2.

CHECKENDON