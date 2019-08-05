Checkendon have mixed fortunes on tour

REFURBISHMENT of the stage and main hall at ... [more]
Monday, 05 August 2019
CHECKENDON began their longstanding tour fixture at ROTTINGDEAN with an impressive display in the field which reduced the home side to 77-7 on Wednesday of last week. Tony Breakspear was the pick of the bowlers taking 2-13 in eight overs.
Youngster Dan Brewer and the more experienced Tim Devitt then put on 95 ensuring a more respectable 172-8 from the allotted 40 overs.
In reply openers John Acland-Hood and Jim Warren both scored half centuries in a partnership of 116 which put Checkendon in a strong position.
Three wickets for Bob Stoner caused a brief alarm which was allayed by the high class batting of Nick Townson whose undefeated 21 took Checkendon to victory by five wickets with 3.3 overs to spare.
ROTTINGDEAN
|
C Bettsworth, c Arrowsmith, b Breakspear
|
12
|
T Gilbert, c Arrowsmith, b Breakspear
|
5
|
S Comber, lbw, b Patel
|
17
|
D Brewer, st Warren, b Podolski
|
50
|
G Titlow, b Townson
|
1
|
R Stoner, b Patel
|
0
|
G Deverill, run out
|
2
|
J Cox, b Arrowsmith
|
2
|
T Devitt, not out
|
62
|
G Harris, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
21
|
—
|
TOTAL (8 wkts)
|
172
CHECKENDON
|
J Acland-Hood, c & b Coomber
|
51
|
J Warren, retired
|
50
|
S Powers, b Stoner
|
15
|
J Barnes, c Bettsworth, b Stoner
|
8
|
M Heslop, c Coomber, b Stoner
|
0
|
S Arrowsmith, c Bettsworth, b Brewer
|
0
|
N Townson, not out
|
21
|
D Patel, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
30
|
—
|
TOTAL (5 wkts)
|
175
Best bowling: Stoner 3-10.
Record high temperatures led to CHECKENDON’S tour game at NEWICK being reduced to 20 overs per side on Thursday of last week.
The home side lost three early wickets thanks mainly to the occasional offspin of John Acland-Hood but recovered due to the powerful hitting of first teamer Scott Warren who retired after reaching his century.
Set 170 to win the tourists lost a wicket to their first ball and were indebted to Matt Heslop’s stay with 43 and the knock of Seb Powers which brought them back into the game.
Ultimately the task proved beyond them as they finished 18 runs adrift.
NEWICK
|
C Patel, lbw, b Acland-Hood
|
0
|
G Waylett, c Bettsworth, b A-Hood
|
1
|
J Essex, run out
|
2
|
M Sawyer, b Heslop
|
30
|
S Warren, retired
|
105
|
N Geddie, b Warren
|
6
|
T Pike, c Powers, b M Wickens
|
8
|
J Coppard, not out
|
4
|
H Deacon, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
13
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
169
Best bowling: J Acland-Hood 2-2.
CHECKENDON
|
S Manning, b T Pike
|
0
|
M Heslop, c Sawyer, b T Pike
|
43
|
S Arrowsmith, c Sawyer, b Essex
|
13
|
A Podolski, c Essex, b Geddie
|
13
|
C Bettsworth, b Sawyer
|
1
|
S Powers, run out
|
41
|
J Acland-Hood, run out
|
13
|
H Wickens, b Copard
|
0
|
J Warren, not out
|
8
|
A Breakspear, not out
|
9
|
Extras
|
10
|
—
|
TOTAL (8 wkts)
|
151
