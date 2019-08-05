Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Checkendon have mixed fortunes on tour

CHECKENDON began their longstanding tour fixture at ROTTINGDEAN with an impressive display in the field which reduced the home side to 77-7 on Wednesday of last week. Tony Breakspear was the pick of the bowlers taking 2-13 in eight overs.

Youngster Dan Brewer and the more experienced Tim Devitt then put on 95 ensuring a more respectable 172-8 from the allotted 40 overs.

In reply openers John Acland-Hood and Jim Warren both scored half centuries in a partnership of 116 which put Checkendon in a strong position.

Three wickets for Bob Stoner caused a brief alarm which was allayed by the high class batting of Nick Townson whose undefeated 21 took Checkendon to victory by five wickets with 3.3 overs to spare.

ROTTINGDEAN

C Bettsworth, c Arrowsmith, b Breakspear

12

T Gilbert, c Arrowsmith, b Breakspear

5

S Comber, lbw, b Patel

17

D Brewer, st Warren, b Podolski

50

G Titlow, b Townson

1

R Stoner, b Patel

0

G Deverill, run out

2

J Cox, b Arrowsmith

2

T Devitt, not out

62

G Harris, not out

0

Extras

21

TOTAL (8 wkts)

172

CHECKENDON

J Acland-Hood, c & b Coomber

51

J Warren, retired

50

S Powers, b Stoner

15

J Barnes, c Bettsworth, b Stoner

8

M Heslop, c Coomber, b Stoner

0

S Arrowsmith, c Bettsworth, b Brewer

0

N Townson, not out

21

D Patel, not out

0

Extras

30

TOTAL (5 wkts)

175

Best bowling: Stoner 3-10.

Record high temperatures led to CHECKENDON’S tour game at NEWICK being reduced to 20 overs per side on Thursday of last week.

The home side lost three early wickets thanks mainly to the occasional offspin of John Acland-Hood but recovered due to the powerful hitting of first teamer Scott Warren who retired after reaching his century.

Set 170 to win the tourists lost a wicket to their first ball and were indebted to Matt Heslop’s stay with 43 and the knock of Seb Powers which brought them back into the game.

Ultimately the task proved beyond them as they finished 18 runs adrift.

NEWICK

C Patel, lbw, b Acland-Hood

0

G Waylett, c Bettsworth, b A-Hood

1

J Essex, run out

2

M Sawyer, b Heslop

30

S Warren, retired

105

N Geddie, b Warren

6

T Pike, c Powers, b M Wickens

8

J Coppard, not out

4

H Deacon, not out

0

Extras

13

TOTAL (7 wkts)

169

Best bowling: J Acland-Hood 2-2.

CHECKENDON

S Manning, b T Pike

0

M Heslop, c Sawyer, b T Pike

43

S Arrowsmith, c Sawyer, b Essex

13

A Podolski, c Essex, b Geddie

13

C Bettsworth, b Sawyer

1

S Powers, run out

41

J Acland-Hood, run out

13

H Wickens, b Copard

0

J Warren, not out

8

A Breakspear, not out

9

Extras

10

TOTAL (8 wkts)

151

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33