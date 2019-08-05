Big-hitting Konidena helps fire side to nine-wicket victory

THE wet weather took its toll on league fixtures last Saturday with every division having at least one match called off.

Of the matches that did take place, WARGRAVE moved up to fifth place in Division 1 thanks to a 94 run home win against HIGH WYCOMBE 2nds.

Having lost the toss and being invited to bat first, Wargrave hit 242-6 off 52 overs with Michael Holder top scoring with 88 and Ashera Mahavidanalage chipping in with 61.

In reply High Wycombe were bowled out for 148 with Mark Firth doing most of the damage as he returned impressive figures of 6-21 off 21.4 overs.

KIDMORE END drew their Division 2A match at MARLOW.

Having won the toss Kidmore bowled first as Frost had the ball swinging and struck early removing opposing skipper Nawaz caught in the slips.

Kidmore were unable to force home this advantage despite some close calls against Feede, who, along with Lines, batted well putting on 77 for the second wicket.

Good batting continued after Walker dismissed Lines, who was caught by Fountain in the covers. Paskins also batted well and with Feede they added 100.

Ul Wahab dismissed both Feede and Paskins in his second spell, bowling the former for 77 and having the latter caught by Zac Leonard for 60. Leonard was up to the stumps as keeper and anticipated the reverse sweep, moved quickly to his right and caught the ball off the face of the bat.

Rain started to fall and new batsmen coming to the crease found batting difficult in poor light with a damp outfield. The sides went off, had tea, came back on, bowled three balls and left again in the rain.

The match had to be reduced in overs, and Marlow finished their innings on 216-4 declared. This gave Kidmore 42 overs to chase the total.

Kidmore started well, Simmons and Leonard stroked the ball majestically and on the sodden outfield Marlow found fielding a challenge.

Simmons was the first batsman out, lbw for 26. Leonard and Swart ran well and found the boundary with ease as they added 108 before Swart was out for 49, an innings that included a six.

Leach was caught shortly afterwards by the second fine catch by a wicket keeper on the day, a full stretch tone handed grab down the leg side.

To make matters worse Leonard fell, trapped lbw, the next over. A flurry of wickets between overs 32 and 36 to some fine bowling by Dickenson and Kidd, some injudicious batting and where the light had become so poor that new batsmen struggled to pick up the ball, put the kibosh on the Kidmore chances. The game played out into a draw, Kidmore finishing 163 for 7 from 42 overs.

WARGRAVE 3rds were knocked off the top of the Division 7A table after going down to a 46 run defeat at home to YATELEY.

Batting first the visitors were bowled out for 133 with Freddie Lanch taking 4-31. However, in reply Wargrave were bowled out for just 87 with Kyle Bradley top scoring with 27 not out.

In Division 9A WARGRAVE 4ths beat STOKE GREEN 4ths by nine wickets.

Batting first Stoke Green were bowled out for 189 with Neil Bailey taking 4-26. In reply Sravan Konidena hit 129 not out as Wargrave eased to victory on 190-1.