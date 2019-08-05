Ayaz’s haul helps side move to top of table

HURLEY travelled to DENHAM for their sixth away Premiership 1 match of the league season last Saturday and came away with a share of the spoils from a drawn encounter.

A 74 over contest got underway at 2pm due to wet conditions with Hurley captain Josh Cole inviting the hosts to bat, and Ollie Dawkins opened the bowling.

Amaan Mahmood had Ricky Butt caught by Cole with the score on 16. Adnan Mian and Raunak Patel added 62 for the second wicket until Dawkins caught the former in the deep off Cole.

Raheem Dad came on at the far end in the 23rd over and had Patel caught by Cole when four short of his half-century, and bowled Ansuman Swain three balls later.

Phil Ridgeway had Arun Singh caught by Kelvin Baillie on the off-side in his fourth over. Hassan Gul dismissed Denham captain Inderjeet Gahunia thanks to another catch by Dawkins.

After 25 overs Denham were 109-4 but an unbeaten partnership for the seventh wicket between Taimoor Sadiq and Vihaan Weerasinge lifted the hosts past 200.

Hurley started their innings with five penalty runs after a running infringement in the Denham innings. Dad was stumped in the fifth over with the score on 23. Baillie and Dawkins added 74 for the second wicket in nine overs until the latter fell to a catch.

Baillie was fourth out with the score on 113 having just completed another half-century. Baillie’s departure brought Double to the crease, and he and Chris Dawkins added 58 for the fifth wicket until Dawkins fell caught and bowled to Vihaan.

Double and Ridgeway played out the remainder of the innings, with the hosts note taking of the new ball until the 31st over. With seven overs to go, Hurley still needed 79 to win and they eventually closed on 192-5.

DENHAM

A Mian, c Dawkins, b Cole 32 R Butt, c Cole, b Mahmood 1 R Patel, c Cole, b Dad 46 A Swain, b Dad 22 A Singh, c Baillie, b Ridgeway 6 I Gahunia, c Dawkins, b Gul 22 T Sadiq, not out 46 V Weerasinge, not out 15 Extras 15 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 205

HURLEY

B Baillie, c Butt, b Gahunia 50 S Dad, st Shokat, b Dawson 2 O Dawkins, c Dawson, b Weerasinge 36 Y Gul, lbw, b Weersaisnge 1 C Dawkins, c & b Sadiq 25 G Double, not out 45 P Ridgeway, not out 7 Extras 26 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 192

In a rain affected match, FRIETH beat Premiership 2 league leaders HARPSDEN 2nds move into first place with six matches remaining.

Harpsden won the toss, and elected to bowl first. In a low scoring innings, during which time Ahsan Maqbool (24) top scored batting at nine, the damp outfield and erratic bounce enabled Harpsden to bowl Frieth out for 121 in 42 overs.

With the bat in hand, Harpsden were unable to benefit from drying conditions, and struggled to 58 all out, in the 24th over. Early wickets were the key as the host’s bowling attack were on top throughout with the best figures going to Mohammed Ayaz, who took 5-14.