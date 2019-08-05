Carrier is the century hero as visitors ease to away win

WOODCOTE ran out five wicket winners at STRATFIELD TURGIS/HARTLEY WESPALL in thier Premier Division tussle last Saturday.

In damp conditions Woodcote captain James Worsfold made the right decision to insert the home team and an impressive bowling and fielding performance saw Stratfield dismissed in less than 33 overs.

Highlights of this innings were a 5-15 bowling performance by Rakesh Patel in eight overs, 3-15 by Ryan Van Heerden in nine overs and two slip catches by Sean Bell.

In reply Woodcote were made to work hard for the win and found themselves four wickets down before they reached 20. Fortunately a good partnership between Ryan Van Heerden and Josh Blake saw their team to the brink of victory.

Van Heerden remained unbeaten at the end, his innings added to his bowling performance making him man-of-the-match, with Rakesh Patel running him very close. The win was secured in just over 25 overs.

STRATFIELD TURGIS/HARTLEY WESPALL

D Spence, c Bell, b Clark 22 S Agrawal, lbw, b Van Heerden 12 C Butcher, c Bell, b Van Heerden 0 M Sandland, lbw, b Van Heerden 4 M George, b Patel 2 R Das, c Fitzgerald, b Patel 15 A Singh, c Aldrdige, b Patel 6 R Iqbal, b Pearson 2 R Palamattathil, not out 15 L Rasu, lbw, b Patel 6 T Clay, c Worsfold, b Patel 0 Extras 8 — TOTAL 92

Best bowling: R Patel 5-15, R Van Heerden 3-15

WOODCOTE

T Fitzgerald, b Palamattathil 1 M Pearson, lbw, b Clay 0 J Blake, b Palamattahil 12 J Clark, c & b Palamattahil 12 S Fuller, lbw, b Clay 1 R Van Heerden, not out 46 MStroker, not out 2 Extras 19 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 93

Best bowling: R Palamattahil 3-25, T Clay 2-20.

GORING captain Ollie Carrier hit an undefeated century to help his side to an eight wicket win at MORTIMER WEST END in a match that was reduced to 40 overs per side due to the wet weather conditions.

Batting first the home side put on 195-7 with Donovan Norman and Ali Baxter each taking two wickets each for the visitors.

In reply opener Carrier hit 120 not out as Goring wrapped up the win in 29 overs, scoring 198-2.

In Division 1 PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds match at WARFIELD was cancelled due to the wet conditions.

Tom Brown took his maiden league wicket as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds held on for a draw in their Division 2 clash at home to WOKINGHAM 6ths.

Skipper Matt Kimber bowled a fine spell to take 3-11 from his nine overs, and with Nicola Lee (2-29), Nathan May (1-25) and James Rowson (1-39) also amongst the wickets, Peppard Stoke Row restricted the visitors to 186-8 in their 45 overs.

Peppard Stoke Row started solidly in reply, with May, Pradeep Kumar (25), Mark Lambert (21) and Jacob Lamsdale all making double figures.

Oratory School teacher Mike Hennessy (46) anchored the innings and was joined by his colleague Charlie Watson, who struck a brace of maximums on his debut before he was removed for 25 runs.

With the rate climbing, Peppard Stoke Row could not catch up, and eventually had to settle for closing on 154-8.

Elsewhere in the division CHECKENDON 2nds picked up all 35 league points as their

opponents SULHAMSTEAD AND UFTON 3rds conceded the fixture.