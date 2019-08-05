Hogan-Keogh hits half century to help side claim derby victory

HARPSDEN managed to avoid the inclement weather last Saturday to turn in a solid performance against third placed CHECKENDON.

The match was late starting due to traffic delaying the match officials but when the toss did take place visiting skipper Manpreet Singh called correctly and elected to bat in muggy conditions on what appeared to be a hard, but green deck.

Harpsden started brightly with Abdul Khaliq and Tom Hancock finding significant movement through the air early on.

Khaliq struck first as he had Singh caught at mid off for 5. Amol Tyagi announced his arrival at the crease with several clubbed boundaries over mid on before being caught on the boundary for 16, again off the bowling of Khaliq.

Vittal Guntuka was then removed by Tom Hancock for a golden duck and the visiting batsmen were forced to dig in to avoid collapsing early on. Chief in this endeavour was opener Jim Warren, who showed good discipline in his innings of 19 from 63 balls. Warren successfully saw off the opening bowlers before falling to a good catch in the gully off the bowling of Stef Franklin.

Checkendon then launched a counter-attack through Abhishek Chatterjee (28) and Shankar Sundaresh (16) before the pair fell to Franklin and Blake Hogan-Keogh respectively.

At this point the weather attempted to derail the course of the afternoon as rain forced a considerable break in play which ended the Checkendon innings at 130-7 from 37 overs.

After tea Harpsden’s revised total to chase was 105 from 30 overs. The response started poorly as Adam Birkett gloved a rising delivery to leg gully early on to depart for 5. Sam Imlay arrived at the crease and played a number of delicate strokes backward of square to rotate the strike well as the home side began to exceed the required run rate.

Hogan-Keogh batted with efficiency, depositing anything short to the boundary and driving well through the off-side. The Aussie opener began to open his shoulders and, as Imlay fell to Vikas Chib for 30, he brought out several brutal pull shots to bring the game within reach of the home side. Ably assisted by Duncan Verry (17 not out), Hogan-Keogh ended the innings with a telling 50 not out as Harpsden ran out winners by eight wickets to extend their lead at the top of the table.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW picked up a third successive victory with a 28-run triumph at home to HOLMER GREEN.

New Peppard Stoke Row skipper Max Baker-Smith lost the toss and the visitors had no hesitation in electing to bowl, grabbing an early victim as the returning Mark Price received a hooping in-ducked from James Salter which clipped the top of leg stump.

Baker-Smith and Peter Lamsdale quickly followed before Jason Vaughan-Davies’ enterprising 34 from 35 balls was ended when he edged Kashif Iqbal behind.

Young Dan Bacon again looked good before spooning a catch to cover, and at 63-5, Peppard Stoke Row were wobbling.

Richard Ashton and Sam Fooks addressed the slide until the latter was adjudged lbw, but Ashton (53) gave his side a fighting chance as they were bowled out for 134 on a fabulous batting track at Peppard Common.

Holmer Green’s batting unit, which has has not fired in recent weeks, suffered an early setback as Deep Purkayastha was bowled by Connor Lamsdale, but a sharp shower then forced the players off with Green 19-1.

Returning to the field, Peppard Stoke Row took the new ball and Peter Lamsdale grabbed two wickets with his first two balls, Kashif Iqbal trapped lbw before Joe Gumb feathered a catch through to Michael Chard.

Sam Fooks (4-37) then cleaned up Rommel Foster before an impressive fielding display by Peppard Stoke Row forced the victory.

Ali Subhan was snared one-handed by a diving Ashton at second slip, with Vaughan-Davies matching the effort at short cover to account for Jordan Day.

Peter Lamsdale held Dan Little off Sampson, with Vaughan-Davies somehow clinging on to Salter’s lofted on drive despite colliding with Price.

But the best was yet to come, Price taking a fine catch at mid off to account for captain Ed Harris as Holmer Green were bowled out for 106. The American football wide receiver charged 15 yards behind himself before grabbing the ball one-handed and horizontal to the floor to secure an unlikely win for his side.