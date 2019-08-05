Peppard Stoke Row seal maiden midweek trophy

PEPPARD STOKE ROW sealed their maiden Reading Midweek League Keith Mitchell Memorial Cup final triumph by beating THEALE AND TILEHURST by virtue of losing fewer wickets in a stunning contest on Wednesday of last week.

Theale and Tilehurst inserted Peppard Stoke Row after winning the toss in the 13 eight-ball overs encounter at Purley, but were initially made to regret their decision as Zac Jones (28) blasted Peppard Stoke Row to 36-0 after three overs.

He was bowled attempting a reverse sweep by left-arm spinner Andy Sharp (2-15), and with the same bowler then cleaning up Dan Bacon shortly after, the balance of the contest was redressed.

Richard Ashton and Max Baker-Smith were then dismissed by Brian Cooper (2-19), but Phil Lines led a PSR revival by making 44 which included a quartet of boundaries and a brace of maximums.

Brett Everett manoeuvred the ball effectively and with Scott Harris adding a late flourish, Peppard Stoke Row reached 122-6 at the end of their innings.

The Theale and Tilehurst reply began in spectacular fashion as they took 16 from Harris’ opening over, and with Rob Why and James White (37) batting well, they reached 52-0.

However, with 70 needed from 62 balls, Why was caught at long on by Hamish Scott off the bowling of Dion Sampson, and when Scott then yorked White, Peppard Stoke Row had a hint of a chance.

Jones trapped Jacob Stoner lbw, but Theale and Tilehurst were still well in control when needing just 38 from 34 balls before Rob Dimmack’s attempted reverse scoop off Jones ended with his off stump pegged back.

Michael Holder then edged behind to give Jones his third wicket before Scott caught and bowled Jack Springay to leave Theale requiring just seven runs from the last over. However, Theale and Tilehurst skipper James Bozarth was cleaned up by another fine Jones delivery, and with three needed for victory off the final ball, a wonderful bit of work at deep cover by Baker-Smith ensured Sharp’s fine drive could not fashion the victory.

After the game, Peppard Stoke Row captain Michael Chard paid tribute to his side’s never-say-die attitude, saying: “The game was gone, but we always believe. Run chases in finals are never easy to negotiate, and knowing we had Mish and Zac to bowl at the death, we always felt we had a chance.

“Thankfully they bowled like they can and we came away with the silverware, but fair play to James and the Theale boys because they put in an incredible effort and made it a memorable final.”