Hosts extend lead at top despite rain affected draw

HENLEY increased their lead at the top of Division 1 of the Home Counties Premier League by two points to 29 as they drew at home to BANBURY last Saturday on a weekend when closest rivals Datchet’s game at Buckingham Town was rained off.

On a rainy morning, an early lunch and a late start was the order of play at the Brakspear Ground, the hosts winning the toss in muggy overcast conditions and, unsurprisingly, inviting visitors Banbury to bat.

Tom Nugent led the attack and removed opener White and and his replacement Clarke, both caught behind to make out 33-32 off 13 overs.

Banbury skipper Lloyd Sabin and overseas Yousaf are quality performers and in spite of some challenging batting conditions which prevailed throughout both innings, the pair put on 30 for the next wicket when Yousaf, not at his most fluent, was deceived by seamer Harry Jordan’s first ball.

Jordan followed that up with the wicket of West who repeated a loose stroke and paid the price. At 77-4, things could easily have taken a turn for the worse for Banbury, but Sabin held it together and was ably supported by wicket-keeper Rana who played himself in with a some attractive strokeplay. It was not spectacular or prolific but in the drizzly conditions, Banbury were making steady progress, Once again skipper Mike Roberts, making his 201st league appearance for Henley, rang the bowling changes, re-introducing Tom Scriven from the Remenham Hill End. His second delivery sent Sabin’s leg stump cartwheeling backwards and the Banbury skipper was back in the hutch, having made a 73 which was crucial to the final total.

The incoming Phillips scampered hard for his runs, but Rana offered up a simple catch to Euan Brock at point, Matt Rowe picked up a couple of cheap caught and bowleds while Phillips, running out of partners, finally went for the big shot and was caught at long-on. It was left to Whiteley and Wright to see out Banbury’s 53 overs and add a few more to make it 177.

In the greater scheme of things, Henley should have had 45 overs to reply. But steady rain now enveloped the ground and by the time it had stopped and conditions were again suitable for play around 5.45pm, Henley’s overs had reduced to 22 – not really long enough to score 178 or take all 10 wickets.

In terms of a run chase, Henley were never really in the hunt and the conditions were ideal for Banbury’s Hill whose medium paced deliveries did for openers Mike Williams and Matt Rowe lbw. Jack Davies complemented his impressive glovework with a spirited 40 which might have been more had his exuberance not got the better of him going for a run, then trying to regain his ground only to be run out by a bullet-like direct hit from Yousaf.

Richard Morris’s contribution was halted by Hill, Euan Woods was out cheaply and Scriven was Hill’s third lbw. At 88-7 and four overs to go, Sabin scented the chance of a win, setting extravagant fields with lots of slips and gullies. Roberts, batting lower down as his injured hand recovers, was caught at slip but Brock and Nugent brought all their experience to bear and saw out the remaining nine balls and Henley had to be content with one batting point.