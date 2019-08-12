Davies hits winning runs for visitors

GREYS GREEN ran out winners in their friendly 35 overs a side clash at NETTLEBED last Sunday.

The visitors won the toss and put Nettlebed into bat as R Simmons and R Graham made a good start, putting away loose deliveries and not offering too many chances.

Greys were also glad to have wicket-keeper Lambert back and he was tidy behind the stumps. Greys needed something to happen and turned to Cross who delivered, as combined with Davies, the combination of prodigious swing and some excellent bowling sent Nettlebed from 49-0 to 57-4, Hoggart and J Holroyd taking some good catches at crucial times.

L Vockins and Butler rallied for Nettlebed but regular wickets at the end meant the home side were all out for 136.

In reply Hoggart and Cross made a watchful start, seeing off the opening bowlers, but a couple of quick wickets from van der Mark brought things back for Nettlebed.

Lambert and Skilleter played with positive intent and built a solid partnership before Lambert mishit to mid-wicket, leaving the game back in the balance.

Some fine bowling by Butler and O Simmons in tandem meant that runs were not easy to come by, but Skilleter and Jenkins were up to the task of keeping up with the required run rate.

As six were needed off the final two overs, there were a few nerves when Jenkins and Shah were run out chasing the runs.

Davies hit the winning runs in the final over in an innings that saw Skilleter finish with 49 not out.

NETTLEBED

R Simmons, b Cross 24 R Graham, st Lambert, b Cross 23 L Vockins, c Hoggart, b Davies 32 O Simmons, lbw, b Davies 20 T Edwards, c J Holroyd, b Blincowe 0 S Butler, b Davies 17 J Russell, b Shah 5 A Barker, b Jenkins 5 C Graham, c Jenkins, b Davies 2 T Vockins, b Jenkins 0 R van der Mark, not out 1 Extras 25 — TOTAL 136

Best bowling: A Davies 4-22, L Jenkins 2-16, T Cross 2-19.

GREYS GREEN

P Hoggart, b van der Mark 10 T Cross, c R Simmons, b T Vokins 20 N Holroyd, b van der Mark 0 M Lambert, c —, b O Simmons 23 M Silleter, not out 49 L Jenkins, run out 10 P Shah, run out 1 A Davies, not out 3 Extras 21 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 137

Best bowling: R van der Mark 2-21.