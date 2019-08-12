Gore helps put side into final

WOODCOTE won through to the South Oxon Midweek League Cup final with an impressive 52 run win against CHOLSEY.

Scott Gore was the star of the first innings hitting 66 not out that included three sixes and four fours. He got good support with four other batsmen reaching double figures.

In reply Cholsey struggled against accurate Woodcote bowling and only really looked to be in with a chance for a brief spell when Herath was at the wicket. Once he was out, it was time for Frank Dillon to remove the tail in a three over spell which saw him take 4-9. Steve Henderson put in a good all round performance hitting 20 runs and taking 2-15.