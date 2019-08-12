Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gore helps put side into final

WOODCOTE won through to the South Oxon Midweek League Cup final with an impressive 52 run win against CHOLSEY.

Scott Gore was the star of the first innings hitting 66 not out that included three sixes and four fours. He got good support with four other batsmen reaching double figures.

In reply Cholsey struggled against accurate Woodcote bowling and only really looked to be in with a chance for a brief spell when Herath was at the wicket. Once he was out, it was time for Frank Dillon to remove the tail in a three over spell which saw him take 4-9. Steve Henderson put in a good all round performance hitting 20 runs and taking 2-15.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33