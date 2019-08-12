Rosier’s knock helps side bag away victory

HAMBLEDEN, playing their first match following a four week break, triumphed by seven wickets at WEST WYCOMBE last Sunday.

The home side batted first on a dry wicket where the opening partnership of Sage and Woolams proved resilient. Grant and Saint bowled tightly, each going for 19 without reward.

At drinks West Wycombe were 54 without loss. It took a further seven overs before Dickinson had Sage out lbw on 39. In the next over Dickinson caught Woolams off Sanders on 27. Sanders’ next over saw West Wycombe captain Ryan Parrett caught behind on nine by Richards, off a faint nick. Sanders finished with 2-32.

Biffa and Ash steadied the West Wycombe innings with a partnership of 33 until Dickinson bowled Biffa on 20. Carter Holbrook returned for his second spell and collected his first wicket for Hambleden, bowling out Ash on 15. Dickinson took the wickets of Jordan Parrett (caught by Saint at mid-on on five) and Mike Hoyle (bowled) with consecutive balls, then in his next over had Barrow caught by Reading at cover on one, finishing with figures of 5-35 from his eight overs. The last two batsmen, B Sage and G Knowles, survived to the end of the innings, with West Wycombe scoring 157- 8.

After tea, Hambleden openers Rosier and Reading steadily whittled away at the target for 24 overs, reaching a partnership of 97, at which point Reading was out lbw to Ash on 30. Rosier was now joined by Hambleden captain Arnold in a partnership of 49, ending with Arnold bowled on 21 by B Sage. In the same over Rosier was run out on 73, with Hambleden needing just eight more runs to win.

Grant (nine not out) and Sanders (four not out) scored the necessary runs with 14 balls remaining, giving Hambleden victory.