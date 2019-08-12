Monday, 12 August 2019

Reynolds wickets not enough for Crazies Hill

CRAZIES HILL lost their second match of the season in a low scoring encounter with WHITCHURCH last Sunday.

Having lost the toss and been asked to bat, Crazies Hill started confidently as the Whitchurch bowlers initially struggled to find the best line and length to bowl on a surface which offered variable bounce.

After a quickfire 26, Newsom tried one too many expansive drives and was well caught at slip off Rogan with the score on 32. Despite losing Martin, Crazies forged ahead with Rolls taking on the bowlers with a series of aggressive shots.

Crazies Hill collapsed from 65-2 to 70-5 in the space of three overs as Whitchurch’s bowlers L Williams and Xavier took control. After Montgomery and Reynolds had begun to rebuild the innings, Crazies Hill collapsed again from 91-5 to 100-9 caused once more by Williams and Xavier. Crazies Hill finished 109 all out.

Whitchurch’s reply began steadily and, despite the loss of Xavier, they had progressed to 28-1 after eight overs. Reynolds and Wilson produced a devastating burst of controlled fast bowling to reduce Whitchurch to 61-6 as Crazies Hill sensed an unlikely victory. However, a steady stand of 30 between Woody and Rashid brought Whitchurch to within sight of victory.

Once again the match swung back towards Crazies Hill as Tett removed both Woody and Rashid in quick succession to leave Whitchurch still needing 18 to win with their tail now exposed.

Some dogged batting from Coogan and Neeson brought Whitchurch within four of victory and, despite Searle bowling Neeson, Williams was able to scramble the winning bye in the following over.

CRAZIES HILL

P Martin, b Coogan

5

H Newson, c S Williams, b Coogan

26

G Rolls, b L Williams

31

O Tett, b L Williams

5

R Payne, b Xavier

0

S Montgomery, c Haroon, b Xavier

13

S Reynolds, c Woody, b Xavier

13

M Simpson, c & b L Williams

5

H Wilson, c Woody, b Rashid

0

T Payne, b Xavier

0

L Walker, c Haroon, b Rashid

0

A Searle, not out

0

Extras

6

TOTAL

109

Best bowling: Xavier 4-10, L Williams 3-42, Rashid 2-2, Coogan 2-37.

WHITCHURCH

Xavier, c Montgomery, b Reynolds

5

Janaga, b Reynolds

21

Haroon, b Reynolds

0

Waqar, b Wilson

8

I Stuart, c Simpson, b Reynolds

0

Woody, c Reynodls, b Tett

14

S Williams, b Wilson

0

Rashid, b Tett

21

Neeson, b Searle

6

Coogan, not out

10

L Williams, not out

2

Extras

23

TOTAL (9 wkts)

110

Best bowling: S Reynolds 4-18, H Wilson 2-20, O Tett 2-28.

