The Prince Albert has edge in close encounter

FRIETH Cup holders THE PRINCE ALBERT retained their trophy for another year as they beat GROUSE AND ALE in Parmoor on Sunday.

The Grouse and Ale won the toss and elected to bowl first and made steady inroads throughout the innings, taking key wickets early on. The inclusion of some new to the game players enabled the Prince Albert to reach 165 in their 25 overs.

In reply after five overs the Grouse and Ale were 50-1 and on course to win the cup for the first time. The stipulation that batsmen who scored 30-runs retire hurt the Grouse and they lost momentum as some less experienced players were put under pressure.

With wickets falling throughout, the Grouse and Ale ended up needing 15 to win from the last 17 balls, with the last two batsmen in. The earlier retiree, Ben Smiley, was back at the crease, but he was unable to run a two to retain the strike, and The Prince Albert ended up retaining their title by 14 runs.

After the match Frieth Cricket Club chairman Ben Smiley said: “This was a great day to be involved in, and I’m pleased that we were able to continue our tradition of engaging with the community all year round.

“With the generosity of the Grouse and Ale, who donated lunch, and of The Prince Albert, who hosted the teams after the match, we’ve been able to raise nearly £300 for the new pavilion fund at the club, which is an excellent result.”