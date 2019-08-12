Unicorns suffer rare setback

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS suffered a rare seven wicket defeat against the touring MICAH’S MAESTROS on Sunday.

Sam Kimber (22) and Will Wakelam shared an opening stand of 36 before the former was caught at gully, but U16 Daniel Watts arrived at the crease to caress an impressive 24 until he was bowled.

Skipper Fergus Nutt feathered an edge behind and after Wakelam (44) and Don Townsin both fell with the score on 130, the Unicorns were forced to try and recover.

Richard Ashton and U13 Ben Proudfoot put on 51 for the seventh wicket until the ex-captain was caught at gully, and despite Andy Watts smearing a couple of late blows through the leg side, the Unicorns could only reach 200-7 from their 40 overs.

The visitors started well with B Johnson and Y Judah sharing 38 for the opening wicket, the stand only ended when Johnson plinked a ball to Nutt at cover off the bowling of Satheech Elaganathan.

Nutt took the new ball and bowled a fine spell which ended with Judah spooning a catch to Josh Perkins at mid-off. With the score 50-2, there appeared life in the contest.

However, the Unicorns’ back-up bowling failed to fire and against a strong batting line-up which saw Windatt (50 retired) and Prince (31 retired) both show their credentials, there was no luck for the hosts other than young Proudfoot taking a swirling catch off Wakelam to dismiss C Judah, the Maestros reaching 201-3 from 31.4 overs.

The previous week saw Hamish Scott score his maiden century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS had the better of their draw at STONOR.

Scott hit 18 boundaries and three sixes in a memorable innings of 112 not out, allowing the visitors to post 198-6.

In reply, Ian Cripps and Jeremy Farr (47) set Stonor up nicely, only for Tom Brown to take control of proceedings.

The spinner grabbed career-best figures of 4-67 from his 11 overs, and while Stonor briefly threatened to secure victory, they ultimately closed on 184-8.