Raza helps side move up league

FRIETH 2nds continued their outstanding form against the top teams in Division 2 with a thumping victory against DOWNLEY 2nds to move up to second place in the table.

Having elected to bowl first Frieth quickly had Downley on 15-6 including a fine slip catch from veteran Iain McKenzie.

Adnaan Raza, with figures of 4-25, and Shuayb with 3-19, meant Frieth only had to chase 56 to take the win against the team who started the day second in the league.

After some mighty blows from Ross Gilbert, Owais and Sam Ali ensured a rapid end to the game, and Frieth move ahead of their opponents in the league.