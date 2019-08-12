Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Raza helps side move up league

FRIETH 2nds continued their outstanding form against the top teams in Division 2 with a thumping victory against DOWNLEY 2nds to move up to second place in the table.

Having elected to bowl first Frieth quickly had Downley on 15-6 including a fine slip catch from veteran Iain McKenzie.

Adnaan Raza, with figures of 4-25, and Shuayb with 3-19, meant Frieth only had to chase 56 to take the win against the team who started the day second in the league.

After some mighty blows from Ross Gilbert, Owais and Sam Ali ensured a rapid end to the game, and Frieth move ahead of their opponents in the league.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33