Visitors stroll to victory in Shepherds Lane clash

VISITORS FLEET STREET STROLLERS ran out five-wicket winners at HURLEY’S Shepherds Lane on Sunday in their annual friendly fixture.

By agreement between the captains, Hurley played with 12 men, Pat Hinnell batting instead of skipper Mo Basharat.

The visitors won the toss and inserted the hosts. The opening partnership of Shoaib Kayani and Hinnell only amassed 17 runs before Kayani was out lbw to Wood.

Hinnell was the next go, his stumps shattered by Wall with the score on 32.

Josh Cole joined Yasir Gul and looked in good form until a one-handed catch by Wood saw him returning to the pavilion with only four runs to his name.

Debutant Hassan Ali played his part in a partnership of 46 with Gul, hitting 13 from 18 deliveries.

Matt Hampton made his first appearance of the season with a blistering 22 from 18 deliveries before edging Macaulay to the keeper.

Gul’s 52 was the mainstay of the Hurley innings with Raheem Dad unbeaten on 32 and Dave Walton taking them to a declaration on 198-9.

In reply a solid start from Selby (37) and Robertson (18) saw off the opening attack of Basharat and Zaman.

The introduction of Dad from the Shepherds Lane end achieved the breakthrough, moving one off the seam to bowl Robertson.

Loan joined Selby in a 50 run stand for the second wicket before Dad struck again.

The two Mikes, Loan and Pittams, then took the game away from Hurley with some good stroke play as Hassan Gul and Hassan Ali both came in for punishment.

With Dad toiling away in a 13 over spell from one end, Basharat rotated his bowlers from the other end and it was Kayani who broke the partnership with his first ball, as Pittams

lofted to long off where Yasir Gul held onto a rare catch.

This was only a slight blip for the Strollers as Loan, scoring at better than a run a ball, continued to punish the bowling. Basharat and Zaman both returned to pick up consolation wickets but Loan and Wall saw their team home with eight overs to spare.

HURLEY

S Kayani, lbw, b Wood 7 P Hinnell, b Wall 6 Y Gul, lbw, b Loan 52 J Cole, c Wood, b Daley 4 H Ali, c Wall,b Brodbeck 13 M Hampton, c Beale, b Macaulay 22 J Badh, b Macaulay 1 R Dad, not out 32 H Zaman, c & b Loan 0 H Gul, st Beale, b Macaulay 2 D Walton, not out 9 Extras 50 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 198

Best bowling: A Macaulay 3-42, M Loan 2-17.

FLEET STREET STROLLERS

A Selby, b Dad 37 P Robertson, b Dad 18 M Loan, not out 79 M Pittams, c Gul, b Kayani 33 M Daley, lbw, b Basharat 17 P Wood, c Gul, b Zaman 4 R Wall, not out 5 Extras 9 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 202

Best bowling: R Dad 2-44.