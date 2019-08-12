Hussain’s four wicket haul helps keep side top of table

PREMIERSHIP 1 basement side HURLEY lost out in their seventh away match of the season at DOWNLEY last Saturday.

Captain Josh Cole invited the hosts to bat, and Imran Arshad opened the bowling from the north end. Joban Singh achieved an early breakthrough when Pete Stone mis-timed a cut shot and was caught by Phil Ridgeway at first slip in the second over.

Aaron Brown and captain Riaz Ali added 38 for the second wicket until Brown was caught at wide mid-on by Mandeep Singh.

Ben Hughes added 54 for the fourth wicket with Ali until he was caught by Arshad at mid-off off Mandeep. Ibrahim Ullah added 37 for the fifth wicket with Ali.

For the 31st over Ridgeway joined Ravi Singh in the bowling attack, and the pair seemed largely to bowl Hurley back into the match. Ridgeway bowled Ali and then Ullah, and when Ridgeway bowled Chris Guy at 3.30pm, he took his 1,500th wicket for Hurley.

It was at this point that the sun made an appearance. Joban caught Rob Spreckley at slip to give Ridgeway his fourth wicket, and Ravi brought the Downley innings to a conclusion when Mandeep caught Salman Riaz on the leg side with the score on 186.

Hurley were left 50 overs to chase down their target. Waseem Ahmed opened the bowling for Downley. The team score was still nought when Clive Williams fell to a low catch at point by Stuart Martin off Riaz Ali in the second over.

At this point the Hurley innings subsided as Kelvin Baillie and Mandeep received good balls from Ali, and Ahmed took out Arshad’s off stump to leave the visitors reeling at 10-4 in the sixth over.

Josh Cole maintained a good defence and played some shots as he and Ravi Singh added 27 for the fifth wicket until the latter was caught at mid-off by Matt Avery.

At 37-4 another collapse took hold as the visitors lost five wickets in 19 balls for the addition of two runs. Josh Cole was caught on the leg side by Ullah, Spreckley caught Joban on the off side to turn the tables and Akash Singh and Mike Cole received good balls from Ahmed, who bowled unchanged throughout the Hurley innings.

Ridgeway and Waheed Ramzan added 13 runs over the last five overs until the latter was caught behind by Chris Guy. The shot of the day from the Hurley standpoint was a crisp cover drive by Ridgeway off Avery. Ahmed didn’t use much movement, but he bowled with pace and bounce, and he and Riaz Ali reduced Hurley to 39-9 in 15 overs. The visitors were bowled out shortly before 5.30pm for 52.

DOWNLEY

A Brown, c Mandeep, b Joban 21 P Stone, c Ridgeway, b Joban 0 R Ali, b Ridgeway 60 S Martin, b Arshad 4 B Hughes, c Arshad, b Mandeep 25 I Ullah, b Ridgeway 21 C Guy, b Ridgeway 15 W Ahmed, b Ravi 15 R Spreckley, c Joban, b Ridgeway 4 M Avery, not out 0 S Riaz, c Mandeep, b Ravi 0 Extras 21 — TOTAL 186

Best bowling: P Ridgeway 4-23, J Singh 2-35, R Singh 2-36.

HURLEY

K Baillie, b Ali 0 C Williams, c Martin, b Ali 0 J Cole, c Ullah, b Ali 16 I Arshad, b Ahmed 0 M Singh, lbw, b Ali 0 R Singh, c Avery, b Ali 16 A Singh, b Ahmed 1 P Ridgeway, not out 9 J Singh, c Spreckley, b Ahmed 1 M Cole, lbw, b Ahmed 0 W Ramzan, c Guy, b Avery 1 Extras 8 — TOTAL 52

Best bowling: R Ali 5-22, W Ahmed 4-20.

Premiership 2 league leaders FRIETH survived a scare against bottom side WIDMER END ST MARGARET’S before eventually winning by 25 runs.

The table toppers batted first and despite an uncharacteristic mid-order wobble, scored 153 runs with 49 scored from opener Ahthsham Ahmed and 35 from 17-year old Sufiyan Hussain at number nine.

In reply fine bowling from man-of-the-match Hussain (4-32), who was backed up by Ashan Maqbool and Ahthsham Ahmed — who each took three wickets — after the break saw Widmer End’s batting crumble to 128 all out, their batsmen numbered four to 11 contributing just 31 runs with the bat.

Elsewhere in the division HARPSDEN 2nds settled for a draw at home to BRAYWOOD 2nds in a match that saw the away side winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Wickets fell regularly with some tight spells from Guy Fairburn (2-26) and Matt Stanley (2-21), meaning the visitors set a slightly under par 193 off their 47 overs.

The hosts got off to a bad start in their chase, slumping to 22-5 before youngsters Matt Stanley (55) and Jake Alexander (52) both produced good innings, both scoring their first ever half centuries to secure a draw for Harpsden who finished on

153-6.

For the second time this season, a controversial umpiring decision had a major impact on the result of the Division 2 fixture between HOLYPORT 2nds and HURLEY 2nds.

On a sultry day at Shepherds Lane, visiting skipper Paul Edwards invited the hosts to bat first. Mike Walton and Yasir Gul opened the innings against Ian Caskie and Saif Malik. Caskie bowled his out-swingers making scoring difficult but failing to make the batsmen play often enough.

At the other end Saif Malik was erratic in his line but profited when Gul hung his bat out to nick a wide delivery to Edwards at slip.

Raheem Dad could only make five runs before a straight delivery from Malik found the off stump. Fayaz Kayani hit two fours and a couple maximums in a stand of 43 for the third wicket before a defensive shot proved to be his downfall, pushing forward to Malik and edging the ball onto his off stump to leave the score 67-3.

Umar Zamman hit three boundaries but was undone by the loopy slow medium pace of Billy Crawford, playing far too early and losing his middle stump.

Scott Taylor soon got into his stride as he hit some cover drives to the boundary as he and Walton added 41 for the fifth wicket.

Walton’s innings came to an end due to a hamstring-strain when responding to Taylor’s call for a sharp single in the 33rd over.

Skipper Steve Taylor fell first ball to Jayakodi. The best partnership of the innings came between Scott Taylor and Amaan Mahmood adding 68 for the sixth wicket before Taylor fell to Hussain in the penultimate over.

Liam Cole joined Mahmood and insured Hurley reached maximum batting points finishing on 207-6.

In reply Holyport showed little interest in chasing down the target with Edwards and Gadeke intent on survival against Kayani and Zamman.

The score had reached 34 after 15 overs when Mahmood replaced Zamman at the River End and struck with his first delivery to remove the leg bail and send Gadeke back to the shed.

After four overs for 17, Scott Taylor was replaced by Dave Walton who could have claimed the wicket of Dave Clark, who appeared short of his ground when the keeper removed the bails, only for the square leg umpire to rule otherwise. This proved to be a pivotal point of the match as Clark went on to make 48 in a partnership of 103 with Edwards.

Hurley tried all their bowling options to try and make a breakthrough, without success. With 10 overs remaining and the required rate more than seven per over, Kayani returned to claim the wickets of Clark and Hussain.

The next over saw Edwards caught by Scott Taylor off Dad and Hurley sensed a chance of victory with six wickets needed from five overs.

Kayani’s pace proved too hot to handle for Jayakodi and when Zamman trapped Thompson lbw in the next over, an exciting finish was in store with three overs remaining.

Caskie and Griffiths managed to survive until the final over before Kayani struck again with the last two deliveries of the innings, having Caskie caught at gully by Dad and Dunn at point by Zamman as Holyport finished on 151-8.

HURLEY 2nds

M Walton, retired hurt 39 Y Gul, c Edwards, b Malik 5 R Dad, b Malik 5 F Kayani, b Malik 28 U Zamman, b Crawford 12 S Taylor, b Hussain 45 S Taylor, b Jayakodi 0 A Mahmood, not out 37 L Cole, not out 2 Extras 34 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 207

Best bowling: S Malik 3-34.

HOLYPORT 2nds

P Edwards, c Taylor, b Dad 64 A Gadeke, b Mahmood 18 D Clark, b Kayani 48 F Hussain, b Kayani 0 A Thompson, lbw, b Zamman 2 R Jayakodi, b Kayani 0 I Caskie, c Dad, b Kayani 4 M Griffiths, not out 6 J Dunn, c Zamman, b Kayani 0 Extras 9 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 151

Best bowling: F Kayani 5-20