Monday, 19 August 2019

BBC survive cliffhanger

VISITORS BBC CAVERSHAM held on for a share of the spoils at GREYS GREEN on Sunday.

Rendered docile by the recent rains, the wicket held few alarms but survival proved easier than scoring runs in the initial stages and it was a surprise when Butler was caught in the gully.

Hoggart and Cross lifted the score to 53 before the former edged behind for 20 but, at 20 overs gone, the total was just 53-2.

Jenkins and Cross increased the rate until Cross departed at 90-3, lbw for a useful 28 full of powerful pulls, which would have been more but for several diving stops by Jennings, which saved certain boundaries.

The arrival of Ahmed accelerated the scoring further and the next 11 overs took the score to 163, before Ahmed was caught behind for 38.

Jenkins — with three sixes and 10 fours — was increasing his own score beyond his maiden 50 for Greys Green and when tea arrived he had made 75 not out as the home side declared at 186-4 as the heavens opened.

BBC’s delayed reply was sedate; the first wicket fell at 36 but it seemed that it would be a war of attrition on a wicket deadened by the downpour.

The extra pace of Ahmed caused the batsmen more concern and his nine-over spell brought him 3-9 but, at 65-4, BBC still seemed to be untroubled.

Wickets then started to tumble and with four overs remaining, the score was 85-6. Jenkins, yet again, having already taken two good catches in the outfield to remove BBC’s two most powerful batsmen, came on to bowl and promptly bowled two batsmen for nought.

With the final over to come, BBC were precariously placed at 85-8. A crazy run out then saw the score move to 86-9, with three balls to come but, despite a last ball appeal for lbw, BBC survived for a draw.

GREYS GREEN

G Butler, c Castle, b Randall

7

P Hoggart, c Ballard, b Davis

20

T Cross, lbw, b Salmon

28

L Jenkins, not out

75

B Ahmed, c Ballard, b Randall

38

W Fairhead, not out

2

Extras

16

TOTAL (4 wkts)

186

Best bowling: M Randall 2-46.

BBC CAVERSHAM

T Castle, lbw, b Ahmed

24

R Salmon, c & b Cross

11

D Lavers, c Jenkins, b Ahmed

9

J Kendall, b Ahmed

7

M Randall, c Jenkins, b Hesom

7

S Jennings, not out

5

J Chapman, b Hesom

1

H Ballard, b Jenkins

2

S Townend, b Jenkins

0

Watkins, run out

0

D Dudakia, not out

0

Extras

26

TOTAL (9 wkts)

86

Best bowling: B Ahmed 3-11, L Jenkins 2-0, J Hesom 2-7.

