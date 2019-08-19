Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Youngster in fine form

UNDER 16 Nathan May made his maiden PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS half century before rain ruined their game at home to TWIGWORTH TRAVELLERS on Sunday.

After losing fellow youngster Marcus Laing to a run out early on, May and skipper Fergus Nutt fashioned a fine second-wicket stand of 136 which was only ended when the former was also run out for 61.

Nutt continued on his way to 87 before falling in the final over, the Unicorns closing on 177-3.

Twigworth’s reply lasted only three overs before a heavy downpour put paid to the game, the visitors having reached 12-0.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33