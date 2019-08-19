Youngster in fine form

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
UNDER 16 Nathan May made his maiden PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS half century before rain ruined their game at home to TWIGWORTH TRAVELLERS on Sunday.
After losing fellow youngster Marcus Laing to a run out early on, May and skipper Fergus Nutt fashioned a fine second-wicket stand of 136 which was only ended when the former was also run out for 61.
Nutt continued on his way to 87 before falling in the final over, the Unicorns closing on 177-3.
Twigworth’s reply lasted only three overs before a heavy downpour put paid to the game, the visitors having reached 12-0.
