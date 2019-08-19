Visitors have edge in tricky conditions

WITH Waddesdon’s first and second teams both being scheduled to play at home on the same day, an alternative venue was found for FRIETH 2nds’ Division 2 clash with WADDESDON 2nds last Saturday.

The pitch that was used, in a public park in the centre of Aylesbury, had lumps and bumps and to ensure player safety, both teams agreed not to bowl at full pace, and, having been put into bat first, Waddesdon were soon grateful for this decision, with balls ricocheting in all directions.

Faced with the additional challenges of a steady wind blowing down the length of the track, and a couple of breaks for intense rain, both sides battled on, with Waddesdon eventually being bowled out for 111.

In reply, Frieth struggled even more with the pitch, and were soon three wickets down for less than 10 runs. Wickets continued to fall, and it was only when the visitors were 30-6 that they pulled themselves together, and started playing sensibly.

With runs in the bank, the Frieth tail were able to play with a patience not often seen within their ranks, and, despite a run out that resulted from a direct hit from the boundary, the title-chasers were able to stay strong, holding on to score 116-7 in the 38th over.