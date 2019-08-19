Past XI have edge in rain affected encounter

THE annual HURLEY PAST versus HURLEY PRESENT match played out at Shepherds Lane last Sunday saw the former side prevail.

Past skipper John Furneaux opted to bat first and sent his father Fred and Pat Hinnell out to open the innings against Dave Walton and Bert Simon in this 35 overs a side encounter.

Hinnell hit the opening delivery from Walton for a boundary but with running between the wickets not a strong point, the opening partnership managed only 15 in half a dozen overs.

Simon achieved the breakthrough with the wicket of Hinnell, caught by Hassan Ali. His next over saw him dismiss Furneaux at 23-2. Ian Dawkins and Rob Eustace added 44 before the latter attempted an over-ambitious swing and suffered a hip injury, forcing him to retire.

Dawkins was joined in the middle by his son Jonathan but the youngster failed to score, falling to leg-spinner Hasnain Ali. Ian Dawkins went on to make 35 before falling to Nigel Haines.

Paul McDermott occupied the crease for half an hour and 17 deliveries for only a couple of runs until he fell lbw to Hasnain. John and Michael Furneaux made the other major contributions of the innings, both falling to the Basharat/Dad combination as the Hurley skipper claimed four stumpings and a catch.

The Past finished their innings on 182-11 from their 35 overs. After lunch, Clive Williams and Hamzah Zaman opened the Present reply against Dave Simoes and Dave Forrest.

Playing his first match in quite a few years, Forrest showed that he could still turn his arm over to good effect with two wickets for one run from his first four overs to reduce the batting side to 25-2.

Dad and Williams added 22 in five overs before a return catch by Ian Dawkins ended Williams’ stay at the crease. Hassan Ali and Dad had taken the score to 90-4 when Ali was trapped in front by Michael Furneaux.

Another 24 runs were added before rain forced the players from the field after 26 overs with the match evenly poised. No further play was possible on the wet square, leaving the Past team ahead by six runs under DLS.

HURLEY PAST

P Hinnell, c Ali, b Simon 12 F Furneaux, b Simon 4 R Eustace, retired 26 I Dawkins, c Snead, b Haines 35 J Dawkins, b Ali 0 P McDermott, lbw, b Ali 2 D Imeson, b Haines 0 A Dobson, st Basharat, b Williams 10 M Furneaux, c Basharat, b Dad 31 I Hopes, st Basharat, b Taylor 10 D Forrest, st Basharat, b Williams 4 J Furneaux, st Basharat, b Dad 30 D Simoes, not out 5 J Imeson, not out 1 Extras 12 — TOTAL (11 wkts) 182

Best bowling: N Haines 2-13, R Simon 2-17, M Williams 2-23, R Dad 2-27, H Ali 2-33

HURLEY PRESENT

C Williams, c & b Dawkins 22 H Zaman, lbw, b Forrest 2 C Snead, b Forrest 2 R Dad, not out 38 H Ali, lbw, b Furneaux 24 P Ridgeway, not out 10 Extras 16 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 114

Best bowling: D Forrest 2-18.