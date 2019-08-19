Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Past XI have edge in rain affected encounter

THE annual HURLEY PAST versus HURLEY PRESENT match played out at Shepherds Lane last Sunday saw the former side prevail.

Past skipper John Furneaux opted to bat first and sent his father Fred and Pat Hinnell out to open the innings against Dave Walton and Bert Simon in this 35 overs a side encounter.

Hinnell hit the opening delivery from Walton for a boundary but with running between the wickets not a strong point, the opening partnership managed only 15 in half a dozen overs.

Simon achieved the breakthrough with the wicket of Hinnell, caught by Hassan Ali. His next over saw him dismiss Furneaux at 23-2. Ian Dawkins and Rob Eustace added 44 before the latter attempted an over-ambitious swing and suffered a hip injury, forcing him to retire.

Dawkins was joined in the middle by his son Jonathan but the youngster failed to score, falling to leg-spinner Hasnain Ali. Ian Dawkins went on to make 35 before falling to Nigel Haines.

Paul McDermott occupied the crease for half an hour and 17 deliveries for only a couple of runs until he fell lbw to Hasnain. John and Michael Furneaux made the other major contributions of the innings, both falling to the Basharat/Dad combination as the Hurley skipper claimed four stumpings and a catch.

The Past finished their innings on 182-11 from their 35 overs. After lunch, Clive Williams and Hamzah Zaman opened the Present reply against Dave Simoes and Dave Forrest.

Playing his first match in quite a few years, Forrest showed that he could still turn his arm over to good effect with two wickets for one run from his first four overs to reduce the batting side to 25-2.

Dad and Williams added 22 in five overs before a return catch by Ian Dawkins ended Williams’ stay at the crease. Hassan Ali and Dad had taken the score to 90-4 when Ali was trapped in front by Michael Furneaux.

Another 24 runs were added before rain forced the players from the field after 26 overs with the match evenly poised. No further play was possible on the wet square, leaving the Past team ahead by six runs under DLS.

HURLEY PAST

P Hinnell, c Ali, b Simon

12

F Furneaux, b Simon

4

R Eustace, retired

26

I Dawkins, c Snead, b Haines

35

J Dawkins, b Ali

0

P McDermott, lbw, b Ali

2

D Imeson, b Haines

0

A Dobson, st Basharat, b Williams

10

M Furneaux, c Basharat, b Dad

31

I Hopes, st Basharat, b Taylor

10

D Forrest, st Basharat, b Williams

4

J Furneaux, st Basharat, b Dad

30

D Simoes, not out

5

J Imeson, not out

1

Extras

12

TOTAL (11 wkts)

182

Best bowling: N Haines 2-13, R Simon 2-17, M Williams 2-23, R Dad 2-27, H Ali 2-33

HURLEY PRESENT

C Williams, c & b Dawkins

22

H Zaman, lbw, b Forrest

2

C Snead, b Forrest

2

R Dad, not out

38

H Ali, lbw, b Furneaux

24

P Ridgeway, not out

10

Extras

16

TOTAL (4 wkts)

114

Best bowling: D Forrest 2-18.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33