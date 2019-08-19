Vines’ ton not enough as hosts hold on

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
NETTLEBED travelled to BRITWELL SALOME on Sunday for the first time in many seasons and, after winning the toss on a good batting wicket, the home side racked up an impressive 232 with Steve Strong scoring 92 before retiring assisted by some powerful strokes from Fernado.
In reply Nettlebed made a steady start before both openers departed.
Matt Vines and Owen Simmons both scored freely as they looked to chase down the total and once Simmons departed Sam Butler continued to score freely and with Vines blasting his way to a century, losing several balls in the process.
Victory looked within the visitors’ grasp but when both players both departed in successive overs Nettlebed had to settle for a draw.
BRITWELL SALOME
|
S Strong, retired
|
92
|
D Coates, c R Simmons, b S Butler
|
13
|
N Fernado, b Dyer
|
53
|
AN Other, retired
|
21
|
I Pullen, c Vines, b Dyer
|
11
|
A Lloyd, not out
|
6
|
S Palmer, not out
|
9
|
Extras
|
27
|
—
|
TOTAL (3 wkts)
|
232
NETTLEBED
|
R Simmons, c —, b Pullen
|
14
|
R Graham, c —, b Lloyd
|
13
|
M Vines, c Herrington, b Pullen
|
112
|
O Simmons, c Herrington, b Clark
|
32
|
S Butler, c —, b Kaufman
|
26
|
M Butler, not out
|
7
|
R Dyer, not out
|
4
|
Extras
|
9
|
—
|
TOTAL (5 wkts)
|
217
