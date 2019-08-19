Austin dominates as Stonor pass their University challenge

A FINE all-round performance from Rowan Austin inspired STONOR to a remarkable victory against OXFORD UNIVERSITY at Balliol College on Sunday.

On an afternoon to remember for the visitors, the rain showers threatened but thankfully withdrew to allow Stonor’s bowlers to do a fine job of restricting a talented Oxford side to a sub-par total on a good batting track.

Replacing the injured opening bowler Ed Earl, Will Symonds coupled pace with a sharp line and length to pick up two wickets. Aziz looked dangerous until John Powell tempted him into a false shot to deliver a catch to Austin at backward point. Rafiq played some powerful shots and looked increasingly assured before he was run out by Earl for 50.

This proved to be a turning point for Stonor, following which Matt Swinburne and Austin bowled tightly to the lower order, Austin finding prodigious and unplayable reverse swing from the old ball to pick up 3-12 from four overs.

Stonor’s response was dominated by a 157-run opening partnership between Austin and Ian Cripps. Both openers started watchfully against the pace and swing of opening bowlers Sivan and Seegobin, but started to play more expansively.

Rarely given the opportunity to play at the top of the batting order, Austin repaid the faith of captain Marc Lovatt by combining classical stroke play with measured aggression and creative shots around the ground. At the other end, Cripps continued his fine run of form with his second successive half-century.

As Oxford’s frustration became increasingly apparent, the field was spread to try and stem the flow of runs but both batsmen continued to strike the ball cleanly to reach the boundary, as well as running quickly between the wickets to rotate the strike.

Austin finally fell in the 26th over for 91, with Cripps continuing a composed innings alongside Noel Williams to close out a comfortable victory with seven overs to spare.

OXFORD UNIVERSITY

A Mallick, b Maidlow 19 H Rees, c Lovatt, b Symonds 0 J Aziz, c Austin, b Powell 39 A Nimja, b Symonds 0 A Rafiq, run out 50 J Chauhan, b Sinburne 16 N Saravanan, lbw, b Austin 21 B Ramanathan, c Swinburne, b Austin 2 S Bhattacharjee, b Swinburne 0 R Seegobin, not out 3 U Sivan, b Austin 4 Extras — TOTAL 191

Best bowling: R Austin 3-12.

STONOR