Harpsden opener breaks records with huge innings

HARPSDEN opening batsman Blake Hogan-Keogh hit a club record double century and set a new highest ever league score to help his side edge closer to the league title as they defeated visitors LEY HILL last Saturday.

Visiting skipper Moultrie-Ford won the toss and elected to bowl on an afternoon which was forecast to be beset by intermittent bouts of rain.

Hogan-Keogh and fellow opener Adam Birkett got off to a lightning start, taking 22 from the third over and passing 100 in the 14th.

Jack and Lewis Thompson were introduced to the attack and the pair succeeded in stemming the consistent flow of boundaries but wickets still proved to be elusive for the visiting side.

It was at this point Hogan-Keogh began to accelerate, pairing a number of delicate late cuts with some brutal offside play. The Aussie opener batted well in tandem with the more sedate Birkett, who was accumulating runs steadily at the other end.

Hogan-Keogh then brought up his maiden league 100 in the 22nd over with a six over square leg as the opening partnership passed the 200 mark but the left-hander was far from finished.

Birkett brought up a 50 of his own as the pair took full advantage of a beleaguered bowling attack, Hogan-Keogh in particular dismissing anything too full or wide with clinical efficiency.

The score motored along until finally the opening partnership was broken, with Birkett falling to Jamie Woodley for a disciplined 67, playing the perfect foil to his counterpart at the other end.

Ben Watson arrived at the crease, rotating the strike well and dispatching anything short of a length in an effort to get Harpsden to a sizeable total with a declaration in mind.

Hogan-Keogh continued demolishing the bowling attack, taking 20 and 15 from consecutive overs as the opener approached and then passed 150 with a straight drive off the front foot.

The partnership continued to dominate the bowling attack as Harpsden passed 300 in the 36th over. The opener brought up this remarkable double century milestone in the 40th over with a cover drive, taking him to a club record 202 from his afternoon’s work.

This memorable knock came to an end an over later when Hogan-Keogh was bowled by Chris Morris and the home side took the declaration, finishing on 336-2 from 42 overs.

Hogan-Keogh’s mammoth innings came from just 132 deliveries and included 39 boundaries — two sixes and 37 fours.

Harpsden skipper Ben Hancock elected to take the old ball in response and the decision immediately paid dividends, with Max Lee edging Birkett to slip for four. Phil Bush shortly followed as he forced Stef Franklin to point to depart for six.

Moultrie-Ford was leading the fight back as he blunted the bowling attack until Abdul Khaliq was introduced alongside the decision to take the new ball.

The seamer immediately found prodigious movement and ran through the visitors’ middle order leaving them struggling on 45-5. Morris then dug in alongside his skipper and the pair put on a 92 run partnership before Chris Morris fell to a well directed bouncer from Franklin for 51.

Moultrie-Ford followed shortly after, miscuing Hogan-Keogh to point for 48. Craig Ottaway and Lewis Thompson combined and began to play their shots, before Ottaway spooned Duncan Verry to cover for 25 and Harpsden were in sight of the win.

The returning Birkett trapped Henry Sussum in front before a free-flowing blitz from Jack Thompson saw the visitors fight back. The number nine made a flamboyant 74 before falling to Franklin as Harpsden ran out winners by 89 runs.

CHECKENDON lost two early wickets at HOLMER GREEN but soon recovered thanks to Manpreet Singh’s run-a-ball half-century.

Thereafter Amol Tyagi dominated proceedings with an undefeated 133 in only 91 deliveries. Unusually he hit just one six but there were 22 fours as the visitors raced to 266-5 in 45 overs.

Holmer Green replied brightly with 63 for the first wicket and James Salter went on to a half-century. Rain delays disrupted both sides but it was Checkendon who seized the initiative mainly through the flighted offspin of Rama Adigantla whose 5-49 proved decisive.

There was also a stinging rerturn catch for Jim Warren to dismiss the hard-hitting Joe Grumb which contributed to the home side being dismissed for 194, giving Checkendon a significant victory in a league campaign which has exceeded expectations.

CHECKENDON

M Singh, b Salter 50 J Acland-Hood, lbw, b Weerakoon 0 J Warren, c Jake Gumb, b Weerakoon 0 A Chatterjee, c Harris, b Jake Gumb 33 A Tyagi, not out 133 M Heslop, lbw, b Iqbal 13 V Guntake, not out 21 Extras 16 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 266

HOLMER GREEN

D Purkayastha, c A-Hood, b Adigantla 21 J Salter, lbw,b Chib 50 Joe Gumb, c & b Warren 41 K Iqbal, lbw,b Adigantla 1 P Weerakoon, c Vedanthappa, b Adigantla 19 J Day, c Warren, b Tyagi 16 E Harris, b Adigantla 1 Jake Gumb, b Tyagi 10 D Little, c Singhal, b Adigantla 1 C Duncan, not out 10 C Dippenar, lbw, b Chib 17 Extras 7 — TOTAL 194

Best bowling: Adigantla 5-49.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW captain Max Baker-Smith snared figures of 3-19 before his side’s game at home to BRAYWOOD was abandoned due to rain.

Having been inserted, the visitors made a steady start and only lost their first wicket when Waqar Hussain was well caught by Baker-Smith off the bowling of Sam Fooks for 28.

Prijith Vijayan and Faisal Malik (40) continued to accumulate successfully for the away side, with the latter only dismissed thanks to a miraculous leg-side stumping from Michael Chard off the bowling of Daniel Watts.

Vijayan (66) then skied a Watts delivery to be caught by Jason Vaughan-Davies, and Chard then stumped the dangerous Shahbaz Khan off the bowling of Baker-Smith to leave Braywood 199-4.

Baker-Smith trapped Yaser Ahmed lbw and was then the beneficiary of an extraordinary diving catch at deep mid-wicket by Rich Ashton to account for Saqib Amir, Braywood making their way to 245-6 from 42.1 overs before rain curtailed proceedings.

The sides returned to the middle for a mere five overs, but another heavy downpour ended with Peppard Stoke Row 14-1 chasing a revised 221 from 38 overs before the game was abandoned.