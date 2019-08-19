Visitors miss chance of going top following batting collapse

WOODCOTE missed out a chance of going top of the Premier Division when they lost a low-scoring game at IBIS MAPLEDURHAM last Saturday.

All seemed to be well as Ibis were put in to bat first and were restricted to 130-8 in their 40 overs with tight bowling by all six bowlers.

Ryan Van Heerden returned the best figures with 2-14 in his eight overs but the first innings took its toll as he and Paul Knox sustained injuries.

Van Heerden’s cut hand required hospital treatment, while Knox was severely restricted when batting.

A combination of good home bowling, indifferent batting and a depleted team resulted in defeat in just 30 overs.

James Wheeler batted well at the top of the order and victory still seemed possible until late in the innings.

The result leaves Woodcote in fourth place in the table with three league matches of the season remaining.

IBIS MAPLEDURHAM

A Singh, c Bell, b Patel 21 P Weston, st Blake, b Van Heerden 7 J Mollard, c Lennard, b Van Heerden 10 D Drury, c Knox, b Fitzgerald 0 L Whiley, c Worsfold, b Pearson 35 R Pilkington, lbw, b Patel 2 N Bentley, c Fitzgerald, b Worsfold 6 E Masters, lbw, b Worsfold 23 L Hart, not out 8 C Cudjoe, not out 2 Extras 16 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 130

Best bowling: R Van Heerden 2-14, R Patel 2-21, J Worsfold 2-21.

WOODCOTE

R Lennard, b Whiley 0 J Wheeler, c Drury, b Hart 31 J Blake, b Whiley 5 S Fuller, lbw, b Hart 12 P Knox, b Whiley 26 M Pearson, b Masters 13 J Worsfold, c Whiley, b Masters 6 S Bell, b Hart 1 R Patel, not out 1 S Fitzgerald, b Hart 0 R Van Heerden, retired hurt 0 Extras 16 — TOTAL 111

Best bowling: L Hart 4-26, L Whiley 3-26, E Masters 2-10.

Elsewhere in the division GORING slipped to second from bottom in the table after losing their match by two wickets at WELFORD PARK.

Batting first Goring put on 201-6 with Peter Slade top scoring with 51. In reply the home side reached their target of 202-8 to claim the win in the reduced overs match.

In Division 1 PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds slipped to third place after going down to a 97 run defeat at SANDHURST.

Batting first the home side put on 228-5 while the visitors ended their allotted overs on 131-5.

Hosts CHECKENDON 2nds ran out two-run winners in a rain-affected match that was reduced to 30 overs a side against visitors WELFORD PARK 2nds.

Batting first having won the toss, Checkendon put on 129-7 and, in reply, Welford Park closed their innings on 127-8.

Elsewhere in the division PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds lost out by two wickets at home to MORTIMER WEST END 2nds.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 150 with Mark Lambert top scoring with 58. In reply the visitors reached their target of 151-8.