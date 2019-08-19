Jacobsen takes hat-trick to keep leaders on track

WARGRAVE moved up to second place in Division 1 with just four matches of the season remaining after beating visitors COVE by five wickets.

The visitors, having won the toss and electing to bat first, put on 197-9 from their 52 overs with Shiryar Ahmed taking 4-44 and Mark Firth 3-71 for the hosts.

In reply Wargrave took 44.5 overs to reach their target of 199-5 with Ashera Mahavidanalage top scoring with 88 not out.

In Division 2A KIDMORE END were left frustrated as hosts MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY held on for a draw on a very green wicket.

The home side won the toss and elected to bowl first in windy conditions. The top four, although not all of them scored runs, did a good job of softening the ball and protecting the middle order.

Their batting was cautious but it had to be, given the two-paced nature of the pitch. It was not until the 30th over that the pitch started to play more consistently as it took this long to dry out.

Kidmore End amassed 213 runs from 52 overs in an innings that ebbed and flowed like much of the game.

The majority of the wickets fell during the last few overs as the batsmen tried to force the scoring rate upwards in the pursuit of the 200 mark for maximum 10 batting points. Leach contributed an aggressive 18 from 19 balls at the end of the innings, but the highlight of the game was the combination of Leonard and Swart who scored 70 runs.

Leonard attacked the opening bowlers well with his pull shots and was punishing on any bowling that was short and this negated the movement the opening bowlers could obtain; it prevented them from settling, and allowed the scoreboard to tick along.

When he was later joined by Swart the pair batted wisely against the spin bowlers, sweeping and waiting for the short ball to force away into the off side.

Swart scored 66, also punishing short balls well, whilst also driving the spinners with aplomb. The score of 213-8 presented a tough yet achievable target for the home side’s batting line-up.

Frost and Ul Wahab opened the bowling and presented different challenges for the opening batsmen due to their contrasting styles. Frost seamed the ball noticeably with the ball passing over the stumps on a number of occasions while Ul Wahab challenged the batsmen’s technique around the front pad.

It took a while for the first wicket to fall lbw to Frost (12-2-34-1). A strong partnership then developed between Walker and Thomas and this seemed to flatten the pitch out and Kidmore could not get a breakthrough.

Spinners Swart, Crawford and Ashby took to bowling defensively and yet accurately and this prevented the home side from getting ahead of the run rate.

Ashby got the important second wicket with a caught and bowled that required him to run to the vacant mid-on position and take the high ball falling backwards over his shoulder. He had Grey caught at the wicket by Leonard to collect his second wicket of the game.

Thomas went on an onslaught and attacked Ashby’s last over using the wind and short boundary to his advantage. Starting from this assault, Ashby went to field in the deep whilst Swart was bowling.

At 158-4 with 12 overs remaining the game had swung in favour of Maidenhead and Bray, Swart switched the angle of attack and picked up a wicket, lbw, making it 158-5 with Thomas still batting.

It was a few overs later that Ashby would have his revenge as Thomas slogswept Swart towards the long deep midwicket boundary. Striking into a strong wind, slightly top edging the ball, it flew high, swirling in the wind, with a hang time of around four seconds before Ashby sprinted around the boundary, dived full stretch and leapt to take the difficult catch. Thomas, caught Ashby bowled Swart, 84. This made it 163-6.

At this point Kidmore were in the ascendency as they took three more wickets, all in a devastating spell of bowling from Ul Wahab, and Maidenhead and Bray failed to score another run. The game ended in stalemate, with the home side on 163-9, hanging on for the last five overs.

Division 2B league leaders HENLEY 2nds ran out seven-wicket winners at FINCHAMPSTEAD 2nds.

Henley won the toss and elected to bowl on a pitch that appeared flat but looked as if it might offer some assistance early on due to the overnight rain.

In windy conditions Paul McCraw and Alex Harris-White were able to restrict the flow of runs, the latter picking up his maiden second team wicket after inducing a lazy cut to point.

Sean Taylor and Rhodri Lewis (3-36) soon got in on the act, each benefiting from some profligate strokeplay from Finchamstead’s top order to leave the match poised at 90-3.

A wicket from Lewis just before the rain break changed everything and when Cameron Jacobsen (5-17) tore through the Finchampstead middle order with a hat-trick with the opening three balls of his spell, the back of the home team’s resistance was broken, as he and Lewis combined to see off the tail and confine the hosts to 138 all out.

Henley’s reply was initially frenetic, with the top three all falling cheaply. But Homewood (38 not out) and Lewis (56 not out) were able to wrest control of the game away, assisted by a few dropped catches, and Henley secured victory to leave them at the top of the table.

Visitors WARGRAVE 2nds ran out two-wicket winners at WOKINGHAM 3rds in Division 4A.

The home side, batting first after losing the toss, put on 208-9 with Tom Walker returning impressive bowling figures of 5-49 for the visitors while Oliver Newton chipped in with 3-59.

In reply Will Allum top scored with 93 as Wargrave reached their target of 209-7 from 47 overs.

Hosts HENLEY 3rds slipped to a two wicket Division 5B defeat at home against SLOUGH 4ths. Henley won the toss and elected to bat first at Nettlebed. Some tight bowling from Slough kept Henley to a slow start.

The consistent loss of wickets kept the runs at bay, leaving Henley in trouble at 60-4 from 25 overs. Important knocks from F Loveland (30) and Ranger (23) helped Henley back into the game, but Slough were by far the happier team when Henley reached 138-8 from 46 overs.

Greyling produced a stunning knock, playing strokes all around the ground, scoring 52 from 31 deliveries before Henley were finally bowled out for 193.

In response Slough got off to a lightning start, scoring 30 runs from the first three overs. Chappell and Neville slowed the rate but it was the spinners who did the damage, with Wickramaratna (4) and L Loveland (2) making inroads into the Slough middle order.

At 122-6 from 26 overs, the game was in the balance but Slough then batted with maturity to take the game away from Henley and, despite two late wickets, the visitors won the game with two wickets and four overs to spare.

WARGRAVE 3rds remain in second place in Division 7A after their promotion clash at third placed KIDMROE END 2nds was eventually abandoned.

Kidmore, having been put into bat, put on 172-8 from their 52 overs with Chris Pigden top scoring with 63 not out while Scott Walker returned bowling figures of 5-41.

In reply Wargrave were on 52-1 after 16 overs when rain stopped play.

Visitors WARGRAVE 4ths slipped to a six wicket defeat at YATELEY 2nds in Division 9A.

Batting first Venu Passikati top scored with 50 as Wargrave posted 194-6 from their allotted overs. In reply Yateley hit 196-4 from 39.3 overs.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END 3rds lost by 98 runs at home to EVERSLEY 4ths.

Batting first Eversley put on 217-7 while in reply Kidmore were bowled out for 119.