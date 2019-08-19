Vines’s late catch ensures home side complete one run victory

A MAIDEN century in an innings which included 15 fours by Ryan Lennard was the major highlight of WOODCOTE’S home Premier Division clash draw with WELFORD PARK last Saturday.

Losing draw specialists Welford Park won the toss and asked Woodcote to bat first.

The visitors had Woodcote at 84-3 before a fourth wicket partnership between Lennard and Ryan Van Heerden put on 129 runs.

Lennard ended his innings on 103 when he was finally caught and bowled by Ashton as the hosts posted a score of 274-7.

Welford Park could have got themselves into a winning position when they batted with the first three batsmen all scoring useful runs but they were still 73 runs short at the close with two wickets in hand.

Six bowlers were used by Woodcote with veteran Pete Roberts returning the best figures of 3-22.

WOODCOTE

R Lennard, c & b Ashton 103 P Knox, b Fox 5 J Blake, b Rajpal 8 J Clark, c Hill, b Paturi 19 R van Heerden, c Griffith, b Ashton 57 S Fuller, c Goldsworthy, b Ashton 11 M Stroker, not out 20 J Aldridge, b Ashton 0 J Worsfold, not out 27 Extras 24 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 274

Best bowling: N Ashton 4-48.

WELFORD PARK

J McManus, b Worsfold 42 M Goldsworthy, c Knox, b Worsfold 27 U Paturi, lbw, b Knox 24 P Rajpal, lbw, b Van Heerden 28 A Hutchinson, not out 39 K Roach, c Aldrdige, b Patel 1 Y Bandey, c Lennard, b Roberts 6 N Ashton, b Roberts 6 G Griffith, b Roberts 11 C Fox, not out 1 Extras 16 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 16

Best bowling: P Roberts 3-22, J Worsfold 2-48.

Elsewhere in the division GORING suffered a losing draw at home to STRATFIELD TURGIS/HARTLEY WESPALL.

Goring won the toss and elected to field first as the visitors put on 253-3. In reply Goring posted 214-7 with Chris Walsh top scoring with 77.

In Division 2 home side PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds ran out winners in an evenly fought encounter where the result of the match could have gone either way in the last over against WOODLEY.

Put in to bat, Andy Watts led the way for Peppard Stoke Row with 53 off 86 balls, well supported by son, Dan, until his run out on 32 with Andy following shortly after.

Only Matt Vines with an unbeaten 69 (one six and 10 fours) made good middle order progress as the eventual 220-5 score seemed under par. Woodley’s response began brightly, despite Peppard Stoke Row’s two early successes. However, Sabir’s 63 accelerated the innings until he was out to a combination of Rob Simmons and Jake Sedgwick. The innings limped on with wickets falling regularly as, by the last over, Woodley needed five runs to win from the last pair at the wicket.

Roy Hayden conceded one run but with three balls left he had Jamadar caught by Matt Vines at short mid-wicket to the delight of the home side.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds suffered a 162 run mauling at Division 2 title-chasers EARLEY.

Rob Casey (98) and fellow opener Vinod Aduri (95) were both in fine form as the hosts piled on the runs, youngster Will Wakelam (2-28) depriving both of centuries before Earley declared on 241-3 after 36 overs.

The Peppard Stoke Row reply never got going and, with Will Atkinson, Mark Lambert and Sam Kimber the only batsmen to reach double figures, they were shot out for just 79.

Elsewhere in the division CHECKENDON 2nds went down to a two wicket defeat at READING LIONS.

Batting first the visitors were bowled out for 133 with the home side securing the win with 137-8.