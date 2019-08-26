Ridgeway shines with bat and ball as side triumphs

HURLEY secured their second Premiership 1 win of the season as they ran out eight wicket winners at PINKNEYS GREEN last Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and put Pinkneys Green into bat first. Joban Singh made the early breakthrough as he cut the ball away from the left-handed Uday Tikoo in the third over. Keeper Greg Double dived left and caught the ball one-handed only to land on the ground and the ball pitched up again but his quick reactions saw him take the catch once again.

Ollie Dawkins was generating good pace from the pavilion end and was rewarded as Kumar’s swipe resulted in his stumps cartwheeling. This brought Jags Dhillon to the crease and he hit anything short or wide.

Wickets tumbled at the other end while Patel was unlucky as an edge was parried by Ravi Singh only for Josh Cole to swipe the catch with Shabob Riaz the beneficiary. Darryn Craythorne also fell in the slips with Riaz working up pace.

Jake Stokes joined Dhillon and these two added 30 in 14 difficult overs. With the wicket proving sticky, skipper Cole turned to the left arm of Phil Ridgeway whose second over had Stokes lofting to mid-on where Cole pouched the catch and Bandala played on four balls later with the home side in tatters at 83-6.

Dhillon finally fell, bowled by Riaz for 65 as Pinkneys Green limped to 124-9, having been dropped twice before he reached 50. Ridgeway was supported by better catching as Pinkneys Green were shot out for 134 in the final 45th over as Double stumped Jack McDonough off Ridgeway.

In reply Hurley found themselves in trouble at 8-2 after two overs as Jags Dhillon broke down after two balls and was replaced by Nathan McDonough. Debutant Magga Singh looked promising before Stokes hit his off-peg and Chris Dawkins saw his first ball climb big and he could only parry to square leg.

Ridgeway joined Ollie Dawkins in an untroubled third wicket stand of 130. Dawkins peppered the boundary while Ridgeway saw a boundary bringing up his 40,000 runs for the club. Hurley raced to victory inside 28 overs by 6.20pm.

PINKNEYS GREEN

U Tikoo, c Double, b J Singh 3 S Patel, c Cole, b Riaz 10 P Kumar, b O Dawkins 5 J Dhillon, b Riaz 65 D Craythorne, c R Singh, b Riaz 4 J Stokes, c Cole, b Ridgeway 10 C Bandala, b Ridgeway 0 D Roberts, c R Singh, b Ridgeway 17 B Snapes, c Akash, b Ridgeway 0 J McDonough, st Double, b Ridgeway 1 N McDonough, not out 9 Extras 10 — TOTAL 134

Best bowling: P Ridgeway 5-26, S Riaz 3-32.

HURLEY

O Dawkins, not out 68 M Singh, b Stokes 2 C Dawkins, c & b Stokes 0 P Ridgeway, not out 55 Extras 13 — TOTAL (2 wkts) 138

Best bowling: J Stokes 2-53.

FRIETH maintained their push for the Premier Division 2 title with a comfortable win at home against BRAYWOOD 2nds.

Winning the toss and choosing to field first, Frieth made steady progress through the visitors’ batting line up, with occasional resistance from Haroon Saleem (14) and Atisham Masood (13).

Extras top scored at 29 as the visitors were bowled out for 94 in 35 overs. Sufiyan Hussain was the pick of Frieth’s bowlers, with figures of 4-22.

In the chase, Frieth made a strong start, and although wickets fell at regular intervals, they took the win in the 24th over, for the loss of five wickets. Ramzan Ghafoor top scored with 31 not out, and he was ably supported by Saqib Ghafoor (19 not out) as they achieved their target.

Elsewhere in the division HARPSDEN 2nds lost out at home to CADMORE END.

The home side lost the toss and were put into bat. Tom Mitchell (0) fell early putting Toby Stevens (38) in to steady the ship with Mark Cooper (23) at the other end.

Stevens found the boundary regularly until missing a straight one whilst trying to be sensible and trying to defend. Wickets started to collapse but the father and son duo Jake Alexander (20 not out) and Jason Alexander (20) helped Harpsden reach 163.

In reply Cadmore’s batsmen swung at the ball, helped by the poor short bowling from the Harpsden opening bowlers. Good bowling from Jerry Wright and top supporting fielding efforts from Mitchell and Stevens helped slow the inevitable. Cadmore reached their total in the 32 overs, six wickets down.

In Division 2 mid-table HURLEY 2nds went down to an eight wicket defeat at home to PINNER 2nds.

On winning the toss home skipper Steve Taylor opted to bat first, a decision which backfired as his side were shot out for 91 with only three batsmen making double figures.

A brief rain shower delayed the start by a few minutes but once play got underway openers Mike Walton and Mike Cole looked untroubled for the first four overs as the Pinner opening attack of Campbell Grace and Jamie Carter failed to bowl a consistent line and length.

The fourth over of the innings saw Carter do something that nobody had done in 144 overs, by dismissing Walton who drove at a full-length delivery, edging it to slip where Rob Bonneywell hung on at the third attempt.

Yasir Gul joined Cole in a partnership of 34 for the second wicket, ended when Cole played a shot across the line to Hoh and lost his off stump. At 38-2 there was no hint of the collapse to come but Hoh and Bonneywell soon reduced Hurley to 68-7. The Hurley cause was not helped by a run out, when Hassan Gul was left stranded as Dave Walton turned down a second run. Walton hung around despite playing and missing on several occasions to the frustration of the Pinner bowlers, adding a valuable dozen runs for the last wicket with Mo Basharat before edging Bonneywell onto his stumps as the Hurley innings ended on 91 all out in the 39th over.

With Pinner looking for victory to secure the title, Hurley’s only hope was to take early wickets. Basharat struck in the fifth over with the score on 17, producing a slower ball to bowl Rob Fells.

Amaan Mahmood followed up three overs later to dismiss Simon Pilsbury, caught at mid-on by Hassan Gul. This was to be the last success for the hosts as Tucker and Khan guided Pinner safely home.

HURLEY 2nds

M Walton, c Bonneywell, b Carter 1 M Cole, b Hoh 17 Y Gul, lbw, b Bonneywell 11 J Graham, c Pilsbury, b Hoh 10 J Patrick, b Bonneywell 9 A Mahmood, b Hoh 1 S Taylor, b Carter 5 D Walton, b Bonneywell 7 H Gul, run out 2 L Cole, b Bonneywell 2 M Basharat, not out 8 Extras 18 — TOTAL 91

Best bowling: R Bonneywell 4-12, J Hoh 3-14, J Carter 2-25.

PINNER 2nds