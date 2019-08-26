Richards’ boundary wins day for visitors

HAMBLEDEN ran out narrow winners in their 35 overs a side friendly match at IPSDEN last Sunday.

After winning the toss, captain Nick Arnold put the home team in to bat, hoping the wicket would improve later in the day.

Hambleden started with Rafe Dickie bowling medium pace at one end and Chris Sanders bowling off-spin at the other. Both started well with maidens and keeping the run rate down.

Dickie bowled opener C Cox on 15 in his fourth over, and his partner, C Stubbs, was run out on 12 in Sanders’ sixth over. Sanders completed his spell with a second maiden, finishing with figures of 7-2-0-19. Dickie was replaced by James Ottaway who bowled tightly but went unrewarded when a catch was dropped at extra cover, finishing with 7-1-0-28.

Arnold came on for two overs in place of Sanders then brought on Adam Richards, in his place, and replaced Ottaway himself at the other end. Having been 44-2 after 12 overs, Ipsden batsmen J Watts and C Rudling had steadily been scoring runs during a period of 14 overs, reaching 110, when Rudling was finally caught on 28 at mid-wicket by Chris Murton off Richards. Arnold (7-0-1-43) then had S Bennett stumped by keeper Paul Richards on 1.

In the next over Adam Richards bowled Ipsden captain Dan Houseman on six and with his next ball his appeal for lbw against J Withers was upheld, giving him final figures of 7-0-3-37.

Ipsden’s Watts and C Hughesden steadied the innings and took the score up to 156-6 before Hughesden was run out on the first ball of the last over from Dickie (7-1-2-29) in an effort to get Watts on strike. Watts scored one more run finishing on 84 not out, and his final partner, Pratik, scored six not out, leaving Hambleden with a target of 164. After tea Phil Rosier and Sam Francis set about building a partnership, which lasted until the 12th over, when Rosier was caught by keeper Watts off Withers for 14. Francis was joined by Dickie, and together they took the total up to 99 by the 23rd over with Francis bowled by Houseman on 28.

Throughout these first 23 overs Will Simpson (7-0-0-23) and M Hughesden had bowled without reward, followed by Withers (7-1-2-24) and Pratik (3-0-0-25). Withers took the wicket of Dickie, caught on 46 in the 24th over. Ottaway and Sanders began to rebuild the innings with a partnership of 37, until Sanders was bowled by Rudling on eight in the 30th over.

With Hambleden still requiring 25 to win, Ottaway was joined by Simon Murton. Houseman caught Ottaway for 21 off his own bowling then bowled Chris Murton with his next ball, quickly breaking the first family partnership.

Adam Richards joined Simon Murton, the pair levelling the scores at 164 each, before Murton was also bowled by Houseman on 14. Needing one run to win, Arnold joined Richards and was promptly bowled first ball, with Houseman’s fourth delivery of the over.

The second family partnership now came into effect with father and son, Paul and Adam Richards. Richards senior survived Houseman’s next delivery which passed his leg stump safely, then blocked out the final ball of the over, giving Houseman a five wicket haul for 24 runs from his seven overs.

Adam Richards faced M Hughesden (6.1-1-1-24) for the final over and dispatched the first ball to cow corner for four runs to finish on nine not out and achieve victory by two wickets.