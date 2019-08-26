Bacon’s huge six wins the day for Unicorns

CAPTAIN Fergus Nutt continued his concerted bid to reclaim the Henley Standard Best of the Week Trophy as he guided his PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS side to a four wicket win at HORSPATH on Sunday.

Following a delayed start, the Unicorns made a dream start as a wicket apiece for Satheech Elaganathan and Archie Malcolm left the hosts reeling on 1-2.

A brief fight back from the hosts was ended when James Watts took a wicket with his first ball, and Sam Boughton — bowling for the first time in a number of years — superseded that effort with two vicious bouncers accounting for another pair as the hosts collapsed to 74-5. Horspath rallied and despite Will Wakelam grabbing 3-35 from seven tidy overs of off spin, the home side were able to post a competitive total of 197.

The Unicorns made a poor start as Sam Kimber and Scott Harris came and went, and with Daniel Watts also falling cheaply, the writing was on the wall.

Boughton (41) and Nutt (81), who recorded his 12th Best of the Week entry of the summer, addressed the balance with a fine stand before the former was bowled by Jamie Stead’s flighted off spin.

Stead would go on to take a couple more including Nutt, but Dan Bacon hit a six to win the game with nine balls to spare.