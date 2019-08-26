Checkendon fall short

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
Monday, 26 August 2019
AN understrength CHECK-ENDON side made light of their disadvantage at TWYFORD on Sunday, fighting back after the home team reached 77 without loss in the 14th over.
Left arm spinner Harry Wickens led the way, taking 4-43 in 10 overs.
A target of 194 to win was not out of reach for the visitors, especially after Matt Heslop and Sam Arrowsmith both scored half centuries.
A sharp shower may have benefitted the home side as Checkendon were subsequently dismissed 20 runs in arrears.
TWYFORD
|
T Powell, c Heslop, b Reddy
|
47
|
S Fritz, b H Wickens
|
55
|
M Teal, lbw, b Podolski
|
4
|
Razz, st Warren, b H Wickens
|
39
|
H Fort, c Podolski, b H Wickens
|
15
|
S Burr, c Bashetty, b Reddy
|
2
|
D Burr, not out
|
5
|
T Henrey, c Padmanuban, b H Wickens
|
1
|
S Walkland, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
25
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
193
Best bowling: H Wickens 4-43.
CHECKENDON
|
J Warren, lbw, b Fritz
|
1
|
A Podolski, b Razz
|
27
|
M Heslop, c M Henrey, b Fritz
|
59
|
S Kashetty, c M Henrey, b D Burr
|
8
|
S Padmanoban, b D Burr
|
10
|
S Arrowsmith, run out
|
53
|
V Reddy, b M Henrey
|
0
|
H Wickens, not out
|
8
|
M Wickens, b M Henrey
|
0
|
Extras
|
7
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
173
