Monday, 26 August 2019

Greys Green triumph with loaned trio

IN an unusual game on Sunday where HOLTON AND WHEATLEY loaned GREYS GREEN three of their surplus players so the fixture could be played, saw the home side’s generosity come back to bite them as the visitors ran out winners.

Put into bat first, Greys Green got off to a poor start and found themselves at 26-4 before Cross and Lambert shared a half-century stand until the former was bowled. With Lambert doing most of the scoring, he reached 50 off just 12 scoring shots with six fours and four sixes.

When Lambert was unexpectedly dismissed, Greys Green were back in trouble at 108-7. Loanee, Ali, was only slightly less belligerent than Lambert and, while he went on a spree, Cusden alternated the strike, a strategy which worked perfectly, until Ali was caught for 80 on the boundary. In the few overs remaining Greys Green took their score to 195 all out off the final ball of their allocation.

Holton and Wheatley got off to a bad start and at 36-6 off 12 overs the game was effectively decided which enabled Greys to give eight of their potential bowlers a few overs each.

Holton managed a recovery of sorts, reliant on Jacobs and captain Burford but, compared to Greys Green’s own dynamic duo, their stand was more sedate and not quite as productive.

The home total was now over 100 as they reached a respectable 148 all out, with Cross taking a stunning catch in the outfield towards the end.

GREYS GREEN

K Thakore, lbw, b Regan

0

R Aggarval, lbw, b Regan

5

T Cross, b Hawksin

14

L Jenkins, c Burford, b Hawksin

13

B Ahmed, lbw, b Jacobs

1

M Lambert, c Sitala, b Hawkins

52

R Ali, c Jacobs, b Banyard

80

J Hesom, b Hawkins

5

M Cusden, not out

12

P Blincowe, run out

1

Extras

12

TOTAL (9 wkts)

195

Best bowling: Hawksin 4-23, Regan 2-14.

HOLTON AND WHEATLEY

P Chowdrey, c Ahmed, b Hesom

2

M Kitchen, run out

2

S Switala, b Ahmed

6

A Banyard, b Thakore

8

T Huggins, c Cross, b Blincowe

5

R Huggins, st Lambert, b Thakore

0

D Jacobs, c Cross, b Ali

33

G Burford, b Ahmed

35

G Hawksin, c Lambert, b Cross

14

R Taylor, not out

13

A Regan, run out

5

Extras

25

TOTAL

148

Best bowling: B Ahmed 2-15, K Thakore 2-20.

