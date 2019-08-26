Nugent and Davies help Berkshire retain title

BERKSHIRE have retained the Western Division title despite seeing their run of 12 successive wins — including two in national finals — come to an end this week when they were held to a draw by CORNWALL at St Austell.

With title rivals Oxfordshire and Dorset also failing to register a win, Berkshire have opened up an unassailable 25 point lead going into the final round of matches.

The defending champions met with stubborn resistance from an inexperienced Cornwall side and were involved in their tightest finish to a Championship game for some time.

In a rain-affected match, Berkshire were bowled out for 226 in their first innings — Chris Peploe top-scoring with 41 — before dismissing their hosts for 186, with Tom Nugent taking 5-53 and Peploe 3-46.

Their second innings saw an outstanding innings of 111 from teenager Jack Davies as they made 207-8 declared to set their hosts a target of 248 to win in what turned out to be 71 overs.

Berkshire sent Cornwall sliding from 80-2 to 98-6, but a stubborn seventh-wicket stand of 61 went a long way towards the West Country side holding out for a creditable draw at 175-8. Euan Woods finished with 3-43, Luke Beaven 2-27 and Peploe 2-40.

Berkshire next play third-in-the-table Dorset at Wargrave Cricket Club on September 1 to 3, but before that, they have the Unicorns Trophy final against Cumberland at Wormsley on Wednesday of next week.

The last time they met Cumberland was in the Trophy semi-final at Falkland in 2011 which they won by 58 runs, before going on to beat Hertfordshire in the final at Lord’s.

Of that semi-final team, only James Morris and Luke Beaven remain, but it did also include Tom Lambert, the county’s current performance manager.

Lambert, who took 4-42 in 8.3 overs in that match, recalled: “I didn’t expect to play in that game as I had retired the season before.

“But Bjorn (Mordt), the captain at the time, had injury problems in the team and he asked me to come back. It turned out to be a very enjoyable day. I managed to sneak into the team for the final as well and I got one wicket at Lord’s.”

Berkshire have never lost at Wormsley — having played there in championship play-offs, KO Trophy and Twenty20 finals — and will be favourites to register another success.

Lambert, who is still going strong with Datchet in the Home Counties Premier League, added: “We love the place as it has been good to us in the past, but we will be up against a very good team and we will have a lot of work do if we are to win the trophy again.”

Spectators planning to attend next week’s final are advised to take their own seating and refreshments.