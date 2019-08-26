Runaway league leader’s title celebrations delayed after they falter on travels

HARPSDEN’S quest to wrap up the league title was put on hold for another week last Saturday as they went down to a 29 run defeat at home against RUISLIP VICTORIA.

The match got off to a good start for the hosts as skipper Ben Hancock won the toss and put the visitors in on an uncovered pitch which had weathered the brunt of the rain from the previous week.

Things didn’t go exactly to plan early on as the bowlers struggled to approach the crease on a muddy, infirm wicket and the openers took advantage of the resultant wayward bowling. Puneet Kapoor began striking the ball well as anything short of a length began to sit up and was summarily dismissed over the mid-wicket region.

Abdul Khaliq began to find his rhythm and had Sak Bhatti caught behind for 15, before debutant keeper Harry Hawkins took another tidy catch behind the stumps to remove Jim Bridger shortly after. Stefan Franklin was introduced to the attack and immediately found Jatinder Virk’s leading edge to dismiss the number four for a golden duck.

Kapoor continued batting in an exuberant fashion until he too fell victim to Harpsden’s new gloveman, edging a bouncer to the keeper who took a remarkable reflex catch standing up to the stumps.

Wickets began to fall with regularity until the home side dug in, with Shair Khan (35 not out) and Paul Bailey (20) showing some good discipline at the crease, however this was not to last as Tom Dawson and Will Neale combined to dismiss the home side for 147.

The Harpsden innings started in familiar fashion, with last week’s double centurion Hogan-Keogh getting off to a rapid start as the opening partnership passed 50 in the 13th over.

The Australian was not to repeat his heroics this week as he fell to Ilija Krunic for 43. Adam Birkett continued his solid innings at the other end but he was offered little support from the visitors’ middle order.

The new men at the crease found it difficult to cope with the variable bounce on offer and, when Birkett fell for 32 Ruislip were in the ascendancy. Khan returned for a decisive spell, bowling well in tandem with Akhtar and ripping through the lower order to leave Harpsden well short at 118 all out.

The standout performance of the day for the league leaders was Hawkins who had a hand in six of the visitors dismissals.

Manpreet Singh maintained his impressive strike rate in CHECKENDON’S away game against WEST READING, hitting 68 from 69 deliveries and sharing a 74 run opening partnership with John Acland-Hood. The visitors almost failed to capitalise on this start but finally reached 206-9 thanks to Matt Heslop’s well judged, undefeated 46.

West Reading suffered a disastrous start to their reply, losing two wickets before a run was scored and at one point were 36-5.

Captain Adam Davidson led the recovery with an outstanding unbeaten century supported by Aliq Javed and Hafreez Ul Wahab.

Paceman Amal Tyagi finished with 5-34 for Checkendon as the home team fell agonisingly short of their target.

CHECKENDON

M Singh, c Razasq, b Ahmed 68 J Acland-Hood, b Akram 23 M Heslop, not out 46 A Tyagi, lbw, b Razaq 7 A Chatterjee, run out 2 J Warren, c Razaq, b Ahmed 2 R Siughal, lbw, b Ahmed 8 R Vedamthappa, c Razaq, b Ul-Wahab 15 V Chib, c Ahmed, b Ul-Wahab 0 R Adigantla, run out 0 R Tiwari, not out 5 Extras 30 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 206

Best bowling: Z Ahmed 3-59

WEST READING

M Khan, c Heslop, b Tyagi 0 A Davidson, not out 101 K Ashraf, c Heslop, b Tyagi 0 I Zaman, c Chib, b Tiwari 23 A Khan, lbw, b Tyagi 6 U Mahmood, b Tyagi 5 A Javed, c Heslop, b Adigantla 42 U Ul-Wahab, lbw, b Chib 23 A Razaq, c Acland-Hood, b Tyagi 5 I Akram, c Adigantla, b Chib 6 Z Ahmed, run out 2 Extras 11 — TOTAL 203

Best bowling: A Tyagi 5-34.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW took a huge step towards survival and maintained captain Max Baker-Smith’s unbeaten streak with a tense three-wicket victory at LEY HILL.

Having won the toss, the visitors’ opening bowlers Peter Lamsdale and Sam Fooks kept proceedings tight in the early stages, the hosts crawling along at less than three an over in the first 20 overs.

Burly seamer Alfie Clifton made the initial breakthrough on the stroke of drinks, nipping one back to glance Justin Hutchins’ off stump to make it 64-1. Lewis Thompson blasted 32 from just 15 balls before he holed out to Lamsdale off the bowling of left-arm spinner Chris Humphreys, the Bath University student going on to take 4-36 from his nine overs despite Ley Hill trying to accelerate.

Fellow spinner Dion Sampson took 2-71, but with opener Max Lee (74 not out) and Craig Ottaway (30 not out from just eight balls) making hay at the death, the home side posted a competitive 226-7 from their 45 overs.

Andy Watts (47) and Lamsdale (41 from 32 balls) gave Peppard Stoke Row the ideal start in sharing 82 for the first wicket, but a middle-order collapse left the game in the balance with the visitors 127-5.

However, with Humphreys (38 not out), Richard Ashton (40) and Clifton blasting an unbeaten 23 from 12 balls towards the end, the visitors reached 228-7 with nine balls to spare to climb to fifth in the table with three games remaining.