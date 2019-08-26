Peppard boost survival hopes

PREMIER Division side WOODCOTE were left without a fixture last weekend after their opponents, BERKSHIRE COUNTY SPORTS, withdrew from the league with just three matches of the season remaining as they were no longer able to field a full side.

Elsewhere in the division GORING went down to a two wicket defeat at home against IBIS MAPLEDURHAM.

Batting first Johann Toerien hit 58 while Ollie Winterbottom scored 54 as the home side put on 200-6 from their allotted 40 overs. In reply Ibis Mapledurham triumphed as they hit 201-8 from 39 overs with David Drury top scoring with 103.

Teenager Dan Bacon played an innings of maturity beyond his years to guide PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds to a three-wicket victory at home to SHINFIELD 2nds in Division 1, keeping their hopes of a top-two finish alive.

Fellow youngster Alfie Burnett claimed 2-29 from his eight overs and with the league’s all-time leading wicket-taker Roy Hayden also bagging 3-24, Shinfield were restricted to 170-8 from their 40 overs, Peppard Stoke Row captain Rob Dyer also snaring 2-30 as Bhuwan Satway top scored with 46.

The Peppard Stoke Row reply began in serene fashion as Rob Simmons (41) and Bacon (63) shared a fine opening stand, but a fine spell from Omi Prakash (3-16) left the home side wobbling as the middle order came and went. However, U16 Owen Simmons was joined by skipper Dyer and the duo held their nerve to get their side over the line with just four balls to spare.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds gave themselves a chance of surviving relegation from Division 2 after hammering SULHAMSTED 3rds by 157 runs in their bottom-of-the-table clash.

Opener Marcus Laing (41), Matt Ravden (33), young Jacob Lamsdale (35) and new recruit Jason Evans (42) were all among the runs throughout the order as the visitors amassed a competitive 214-8 from their 40 overs.

The Sulhamstead reply never got going after fine opening spells from skipper Matt Kimber (3-16) and James Rowson (3-29), and with the effervescent Ravden grabbing 2-0 from his solitary over, the home side were dispatched for a mere 57.

Elsewhere in the division CHECKENDON 2nds lost out by 51 runs at home against KNOWL HILL. The visitors, batting first, put on 181-4 before bowling out the home side for 130.