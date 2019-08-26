Silva’s half-century helps side move top as title race hots up

WARGRAVE moved to the top of Division 1 with three matches of the season remaining after running out four wicket winners at HAYES last Saturday.

The home side, batting first, were bowled out for 151 with Mark Firth taking 36-3. In reply M Silva hit 57 not out as Wargrave eased to 155-6 to wrap up victory.

KIDMORE END are now just four points above the Division A relegation zone after going down to a 27 run defeat at home to ICKENHAM.

Ickenham won the toss and elected to bat in a match played out in damp conditions, a decision for the first third of the game that appeared foolhardy as Frost and Walker both struck early.

This sparked a monumental collapse by Ickenham as the bowling of Alex Crawford was outstanding as he bowled 10 overs for a meager 15 runs, picking up five wickets in the process.

Crawford was ably supported by his fielders too, as there were good catches by Leonard, Walker and Frost.

Ashby, Ul Wahab and Swart added pressure to the Ickenham team reducing them to 49-7. As the ball softened the batting became easier and youngster Joe Danns managed to score 50 runs, putting on 71 for the last wicket. These were crucial runs, for Kidmore were set 147 to win.

In reply the Kidmore End top order were blown away by aggressive fast bowling as Ickenham showed why they were favourites for promotion.

After just five overs Kidmore were 12-4 and despite some resistance from Swart and Fountain, the batsmen were never able to assert themselves as wickets kept tumbling.

BEACONSFIELD leapfrogged home side HENLEY 2nds into top spot in Division 2B after running out 122 run winners at the Brakspear Ground.

On a good pitch that had retained a little moisture from the rain the night before, Henley won the toss and elected to bowl.

Simon Wheeler initially justified the decision with an early wicket, but the power hitting of Bowers (98) and Heavyside (38) kept Henley on the back foot for first 25 overs.

After the former was snaffled at mid-wicket off the bowling of Rhodri Lewis (4-22) and the latter was strangled down the leg side, the home team worked their way back into the game, with Lewis and fellow left-arm spinner Cameron Jacobsen impressing, eventually bowling Beaconsfield out for 222 after having been 193-3.

Henley’s reply was initially steady but untroubled, until Johnny Connell was removed by the impressive Marchant (3-32) to open an end. Wickets then followed in clusters, first to Marchant and then to spinners Gorton (3-36) and Bracey (4-11), whose accurate bowling elicited some dubious strokeplay from the home side, who capitulated to 100 all-out with 17 overs left to bat.

In Division 4A hosts WARGRAVE 2nds lost out by 29 runs against THEALE AND TILEHURST.

The visitors, batting first, put on 219-7 before bowling Wargrave out for 190.

HENLEY 3rds moved up to third place in Division 5B after running out winners by seven wickets at ALDERSHOT 2nds.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bowl on a damp wicket. Despite a 30 minute delayed start, Henley were soon on top with early wickets from John Neville (two) and Andy Chappell (one). Sean Taylor was introduced with Aldershot at 44-3 and bowled a fine spell to take five wickets, conceding just seven runs in the process. Ably supported by Hunter Greyling (two wickets), Taylor's unplayable spell left Aldershot 68 all out.

In response, Henley started well with Rob Kenworthy scoring eight runs in the first over. Both Kenworthy (29) and Ben Purchese (22) batted maturely to take Henley within touching distance of the win at 61-0. The loss of three quick wickets was a small blip, before Oliver Buckle and Neville saw Henley home after 22.1 overs.

Division 7A second placed side WARGRAVE 3rds beat visitors ALDERSHOT 3rds by 16 runs.

Batting first the home side put on 121-9 before bowling the visitors out for 105.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END 2nds went down to a 156 run defeat at MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 3rds.

The visitors, depleted of a number of players, won the toss and decided to bowl first in the hope that they could exploit any dampness in the pitch following the previous day’s heavy rain.

A good opening spell from youngsters Tom Wilkinson and Tom Branch saw Bray make a cautious start as their opener Kamran Vaja went on the attack and make maximum use of the short square boundary as he raced to 62 before AJ Raina bowled him for 62.

Thereafter Bray maintained a positive approach with only Raina and Assad Ul Haq able to apply any pressure in the middle overs and in the process Raina picked up figures of 4-44 from his 10 overs while Ul Haq’s 10 overs went for 40.

For Bray Jaq Bathia made 108, utilising some inconsistent fielding and making use of the short boundary. Bray finished up with 277 from their allocated 45 overs.

Kidmore’s innings never gained any momentum with only four batsmen making it into double figures. Tom Wilkinson put in a good all round performance as he scored 31. AJ Raina also put in a good all round performance in making 19 and with Hamish McNaught hitting 29 not out Kidmore were all out for 121 in 28 overs with Ewan Harris taking 4-14 for Bray.

In Division 9A hosts KIDMORE END 3rds defeated visitors YATELEY 2nds by five wickets.

The visitors, batting first, were bowled out for 85 while in reply Kidmore End knocked off the required runs in 21.4 overs, finishing on 86-5.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE 4ths forfeited their match against MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 4ths.