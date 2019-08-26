Morris’s composed innings helps side close in on title

HENLEY are as good as Home Counties Premier League champions with three games left in the season.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Brakspear Ground side need just five points from the remaining matches to be crowned champions for a third consecutive season.

With 60 points up for grabs, it is inconceivable that an unbeaten side that has so far amassed 286 points will not find a further five over the next three Saturdays.

Considering the rain of the previous day, BUCKINGHAM TOWN’S Bourton Road ground was in great condition last Saturday and, after a bit of mowing and rolling of a used pitch, ready for play.

Winning the toss, Henley skipper Mike Roberts opted to bat, backing his bowlers to defend whatever his side amassed on what would prove to be a tricky turning wicket.

Roberts made an enterprising start in contrast to fellow opener Rowe who was Humphries’ first victim of the day, caught low down at slip.

Jack Davies’ departure on 51, skying one to mid-wicket prompted a mini-collapse as Roberts pulled a ball straight to the fielder at square leg and Tom Scriven was out first ball, stumped. At 52-4 Buckingham scented blood.

But as proves so often to be the case, someone stands up and is counted and produces a performance that glues the innings together and produces a key score. This week, that was Richard Morris.

On a wicket that was never going to be high scoring or flatten out, something around the 180 mark was always going to be enough. What it needed was someone to stay there, see out 50 overs and accumulate. This is what Morris did, accompanied by elements of the middle and lower order who all chipped in, ran hard, turned singles into twos and put the ball to the boundary when the opportunity presented itself.

Buckingham’s Sri Lankan spinner Rathnayake accounted for Euan Woods and Andrew Rishton as well as Scriven. Deal bowled Euan Brock and Parish removed Davison and Nugent.

By the time Morris was out for the ninth wicket, Henley were 185 to the good and 199 when the last wicket fell. Beyond par and more than enough. Buckingham’s challenge was snuffed out in the first five overs. Opener Tomlinson was out first ball and former South African international Andrew Hall was Nugent’s second lbw victim, the batsman showing dissent on his departure which he compounded into a level two offence by swearing at the umpire, not to mention incurring five penalty runs to add to his side’s task.

King succumbed to Scriven caught and bowled and Hulbert was clean bowled by Nugent who also bagged Rathnayake, casually nicking off to Woods at slip for a golden duck.

That made it 17-5 which presented Cater and Deal with a mountain to claim. For a while, climb it they did, jealously guarding their wickets and scoring where they could in the hope surviving to mount late dash for victory.

In the face of some tight bowling and sharp fielding the plan worked for 24 overs until Rowe trapped Deal to make it 82-6. Pearson soon followed, as did the key wicket of Cater, caught at deep mid-wicket.

Tailenders White and Parish set about the bowling with gusto to add 41 for the ninth wicket but 96 off the last 12 overs was always going to be a tall order and Ali Raja, returning to the Henley side after a prolonged injury lay-off, picked off the pair, the last wicket of Parish down to a catch by Rowe diving full length at wide mid-off.