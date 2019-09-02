Monday, 02 September 2019

Butler sets up big total

TOP-SCORER Sam Butler hit 65 runs as NETTLEBED set the INVALIDS a target of 194 to win their friendly match on Sunday.

Butler was supported by Lee Vockins (50, retired) and Matt Vines (30).

In reply, the Invalids never got going and some fine bowling from Owen Simmons (3-18), Tom Vockins (2-26) and Danny Mcallister (2-26) help skittle the Invalids for 78.

