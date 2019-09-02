Monday, 02 September 2019

Osman in fine form

NETTLEBED overcame PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS on Sunday in sweltering conditions.

Batting first the Maharajas found batting difficult with wickets falling at regular intervals despite a good knock from Nathan May (34, not out) they were bowled out for 130.

All of Nettlebed’s bowlers picked up a wicket but 14-year-old Tom Vockins bagged career best figures of 4-15 with his medium pace.

In reply, Nettlebed knocked off the runs in 20 overs losing only four wickets with Ahmad Osman (63) and Sam Butler (27) leading the charge despite the best efforts from James Watts, who had figures of 3-28.

